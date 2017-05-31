PM Grindeanu: We submit Romania’s candidature bid for European Medicines Agency

The Government discusses on Wednesday the Memorandum for the relocation of the European Medicines Agency in Bucharest, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced, indicating that this is an important step in finalizing its country file.

“It is an important step for the completion of the country file so that within a month (…) we finish submitting the bid for the European Medicines Agency,” Grindeanu said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

Among the normative acts on the agenda of the Executive meeting are the memorandum on “Confirmation of Romania’s candidacy for the relocation of the European Medicines Agency in Bucharest and the approval of some logistical measures”.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported in April that 21 of the EU Member States, including Romania, have shown interest in hosting this institution, that will have to find new headquarters after the UK exits the Union.