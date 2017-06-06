PM Grindeanu – working visit to Paris on Wednesday and Thursday

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will pay on Wednesday and Thursday a working visit to Paris, where he will meet his French counterpart Edouard Philippe.

According to a press release of the Government, the meeting between Grindeanu and Philippe is to take place on Thursday.

“On Wednesday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will attend the ceremony for Romania’s accession to the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in the presence of Secretary-General of the OECD Angel Gurria and Director General of the NEA William Magwood,” the release points out.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will have a separate meeting with Secretary-General of the OECD Angel Gurria.

The head of the Executive will be accompanied by Minister of Public Finance Viorel Stefan at the ceremony of Romania’s accession to the NEA of the OECD.