PM Iohannis stays firm: I won’t give up on condition for future PM not to be a lawbreaker. Even when hiring security guards, the first condition is for them not to have a criminal record

President Klaus Iohannis gave an interview for Adevarul Live on Wednesday, talking about the changes that have taken place in Romanian society a year since the Colectiv tragedy, about the evolution of the technocrat Government but also about the expectations he has from the future Government.

“Colectiv tragedy, deep wound for Romania”

“I believe it is important to note that nobody has forgotten the tragedy at the Colectiv nightclub, nobody has stopped hoping that things will be better if lessons are learned after Colectiv, but this tragedy is still a deep wound for Romania. Not even a year later can we say that society has overcome this tragedy. It still generates a lot of sadness, a lot of revolt and a lot of expectations from the political class. I too will attend some commemorative events, I hope many other Romanians will do so. From a political point of view, the year that has passed has been atypical, because of the feeling of frustration,” Iohanis stated in the interview.

“I am pleased with the way in which the technocrat Gov’t worked”

“After the Colectiv tragedy, the Government had to leave, and then I proposed a novel solution: a technocrat Government led by Dacian Ciolos, which has done its duty. I am pleased with the way in which this technocrat Government managed public affairs. The Ciolos Government is a Government accepted by politicians and voted in Parliament, without any political party identifying with it. The task of this Government is more difficult as the elections are getting closer. Political parties are trying to gain a profile by attacking this Government. We’ve had a year of stability, even significant economic growth, a year with two sets of elections. The local elections took place in almost perfect order, we are getting ready for the parliamentary elections and I expect them to be organised in a serious manner, calmly, without events that would disturb the exercise of the voters’ will. These things are positive. This is what I’ve waited from the technocrat Government, this is what has happened,” the Head of State added.

“I would have liked more reform in political parties”

In what concerns the political parties, Klaus Iohannis stated that he had certain expectations but “things are not faring so well” in this concern.

“I said the parties should undergo reform, should take the lawbreakers out of the game, should promote meritorious people. Things have kind of lagged here, we have to admit. Some parties understood these expectations, and they tried to change, albeit with difficulty, to become parties that are acceptable for the new expectations too. On the other hand, unfortunately we all saw that other parties, despite hearing the Romanians’ expectations loud and clear, did not even try to undergo reform, they mimed reform and they left things as they were before. In December, we will see whether Romanians notice these changes. I would have liked more reform, more courage in political parties, but things won’t end in December, it will be a new start,” the President said.

He pointed out that some understood the need to undergo reform and completely eliminated lawbreakers from party lists, however others did not want to do so. “Although they changed some names on the list, some of them are still there, albeit they have a lower profile. Voters see these things too,” the Head of State added.

“In the campaign, parties should come up with real solutions not TV stories”

In Iohannis’s opinion, political parties should come up with real solutions during the elections campaign, not with TV stories.

“The solution lies in solid, convincing platforms that come to explain to the voter what would happen if a certain party wins. A person who is already approaching retirement wants to hear on TV what that party has to say about pension: at what age, in what condition would the pension be ensured. An unemployed person wants to hear if they will receive unemployment benefits, but especially what that party proposes in terms of job creation. Investors want a predictable Romania.”

You don’t come before elections and change all fiscal architecture

President Klaus Iohannis mentioned, in respect to the law removing 102 non-fiscal fees, that the fiscal architecture should not be changed before elections.

“Knowing in 2016 how the fees and taxes will evolve until 2026 – this is predictability. You don’t come before elections and change the entire fiscal architecture only because someone thinks that this is popular. It looks very bad, because anyone in Romania has understood in time that this is not the way to approach things. They must be discussed, discussed again, evaluated, measured, and then we can say, ok, let’s cut some fees because they are bureaucratic and we don’t need them, let us leave others in place. (…) How can anyone imagine that this matter, which hasn’t been solved over the recent years, can be solved in one week by giving up on the radio and TV licence fees. Maybe it is right, maybe it is wrong. Without an assessment and a long-term plan, things cannot develop. This hasty manner is fundamentally counter-productive and damaging to Romania,” Ionannis told Adevarul Live.

Asked if he will promulgate the law on the elimination of the 102 fees, the head of state said: “I am not convinced by this approach, one cannot work like that. What is an entrepreneur to imagine if today’s fees were to change in a week’s time because the election campaign is coming. Is this what predictability means?”

He underscored that these things need to be discussed with the business environment, trade unions, civil society. “There must be organised, serious talks with the experts,” Iohannis said.

“I believe technocrat Government lacked coherence in some situations”

Asked whether he has anything to reproach the technocrat Government with, Klaus Iohannis answered: “A technocrat Government behaves differently than a Government with political affiliation. I believe there were situations in which coherence was lacking. In the case of a political Government, there is a party that sets the direction. In the case of a technocrat Government, there isn’t one. Each minister is trying to solve the problem the best way he sees fit. And then the risk of glitches would appear, the coherence of governance would be absent. These people did not have the experience of governance before, but they showed up and solved so many problems. It’s notable, in a positive sense.”

Main condition for future Premier – no criminal record

Asked about the profile of the future Premier and whether he considers appointing Dragnea to this office after the elections, the President stated: “I haven’t built a profile, I have listed some of the conditions I will raise when we will discuss the appointment of a Premier.”

“It is inconceivable for Romania to be guarded by someone with a criminal record”

President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that the future Prime Minister he will appoint will be someone without a criminal record, insisting that it is unconceivable for the country to be guarded over by someone with a criminal record.

“I haven’t built a profile; I have only listed some of the conditions I will raise when we will discuss the appointment of the future Prime Minister after the general elections, and I believe I did it quite clearly and firmly. Let us take criminal records for an example. We have all read (…) for instance that they hire security officers, as watchmen are called now. Each time they hire security guards, the first requirement is the applicant having a clean criminal record. How can we imagine that the country can be guarded over by someone with a criminal record? It is absolutely inconceivable. A clean slate should be a minimum requirement, and I do not feel like giving up on it at all. I do feel that all the parties have understood that,” Iohannis told an Adevarul Live webcast.

“Things are pretty clear in what concerns PNL. They have announced they are backing Mr. Ciolos, who has also launched a platform with which you have agreed. That’s correct. No name has come from PSD. One name, Sorin Moisa, was leaked today. Have you heard of him? Yes, he is an MEP. I don’t believe we should talk about the name of the future Premier. These elections are parliamentary, not governmental elections. We should all understand that these elections concern the Parliament. The voter is called upon to elect the party he trusts most, not the Government,” Iohannis added.

He added that his statement should not be construed as being against a certain political party, and he made it in a timely manner so that political parties may prepare themselves to come up with nominees who are serious, clean and capable.

“As the president, I do not take any issue with a certain political party. But I do take issue with undeserving people acting like leaders. I take issue with people indicted and prosecuted trying to use all possible media to claim they are genuine politicians while the rest of us are poor examples. That should not stand. I have made the statement in due course so that all the political parties may prepare serious, clean and capable people to be recommended for the office of the Prime Minister, to avoid useless talks after the election,” said Iohannis.

He added that he is not seeking to appoint some friend as the next Prime Minister.

“After the negotiations [with political parties], I will designate the person I trust the most with forming a serious government; I am not seeking a friend, but someone guaranteed by the parties, (…) someone to be the Prime Minister for the next four years,” said Iohannis.

He added that he doubts any party will be able to win over 50 percent of the ballots in the December 11th general election, adding that he does not believe in the solution of a national union government.

“I do not believe in solutions such as national union governments. In certain politically or geo-politically complicated circumstances, the need or opportuneness for a national union government may exist, but overall, I do not believe it is a good solution. (…) Even a technocratic government can be a solution, but only under exceptional circumstance. The rule in any democracy is a government endorsed by Parliament,” said Iohannis.

“Those attacking judiciary are nervous because justice closes in on them”

Those who attack the judiciary are “nervous” because “justice is closing in on them”, and they fail to realize that they actually only weigh down on their parties, President Klaus Iohannis added.

“I read these attacks in a very simple key. These people are subject to criminal prosecution, some have even been convicted, and they fear justice. The fundamentally wrong answer they found is to attack in their turn the institutions handling their case. This is how I understand the attacks on the National Anticorruption Directorate, the attacks on some magistrates. This is the wrong approach. These people don’t realize that they are deeply wrong, and not just as far as their career is concerned. Instead of realizing that the society wants clean parties, these people are increasingly nervous because justice is closing in on them and exposes them. They fail to realize that they actually weigh down on their own parties. I hope that these parties understand in due time, not just short before election day, that these prosecuted or convicted individuals shouldn’t be in the party leadership or at the helm of state institutions, because they are dragging down their own parties and the state institutions as well,” Iohannis told the Adevarul Live webcast.

In the President’s opinion, those who unleash a barrage against the judiciary “no longer succeed in fooling anyone.”

“No matter how belligerent their rhetoric would be, they are no longer fooling anyone. Everyone has seen they are just some criminally prosecuted individuals who attack the judiciary considering that they can defend themselves this way, but I don’t think this is right,” said the head of state.

“ Politicians, cartoonish characters after the unionist meeting, that is no way to solve the issue”

President Klaus Iohannis also said on Wednesday that justice, reunification with Moldova and same-sex marriages are issues in Romania that must not be discussed in a populist and electoral key.

Iohannis was asked on an Adevarul Live webcast if justice, reunification with Moldova and same-sex marriages are real campaign themes.

“They are indeed issues in Romania (…) but they should not be discussed in an electoral and populist key. These themes should be discussed by the Romanian society, and by Romania’s politicians. We have to know what we want in Romania, what we want to do with the country. We have to discuss very calmly, using a long-term plan, Romania’s approach of its reunification with Moldova; we must have calm discussions about whether or not we want to ostracise minorities instead of integrating all of them; whether what we want is a strong and independent justice in Romania that get rid of the innocent while protecting the offenders, or if we want a combination somehow,” Iohannis told Adevarul Live.

He said that as far as the reunification with Moldova goes, there should be calm discussions and a long-term plan.

“You may have watched the latest rally in favour of reunification and seen all kinds of politicians jumping up and down like cartoonish characters all of a sudden, competing for the most populist and electoral approaches; all of a sudden they were all defenders of the nation as opposed to the bad ones, the others. I doubt that is the way to solve the issue. The issue has to be solved calmly using calm discussions inside the society and following a long-term plan. We do no good thing by discussing reunification, justice and other important issues only once every four years, on the brinks of elections,” Iohannis added..