PM Sorin Grindeanu to meet European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday in Brussels

Premier Sorin Grindeanu will meet European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday, in Brussels, the 11.30 a.m. meeting being included in Donald Tusk’s official schedule.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the scandal generated by the Romanian Government’s adoption of emergency ordinance no.13 (GEO 13).

Early this month, the Romanian Premier sent a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans, in which he pointed out that the fight against corruption is one of the Government’s priorities.

“In conclusion, I wish to assure you of my openness toward continuing the dialogue with you, including in Brussels, and to reiterate the firm commitment of all Romanian institutions and decision-making factors to continue the fight against corruption. In these efforts, we are relying on the European Commission’s support and backing, but also on its balanced and fair assessments that would consider the national constitutional framework and the concrete substance of legislative provisions, not just the reactions in the public space and the media,” Grindeanu told EU officials at the time.

Following the adoption of GEO 13, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans warned the Romanian Government not to undermine the fight against corruption.