PM Tudose congratulates participants in InternshipGovRo program

Premier Mihai Tudose congratulated on Friday the young participants in the 2017 edition of the InternshipGovRo program, underscoring that the new approach proposed by them could prompt a change in the paradigm the rulers have been stuck in for the last 27 years.

“Congratulations and thank you so much on my own and the government’s behalf for having chosen to spend your summer holiday effectively helping us to understand that there is also a different approach to the problems we face daily. Only thus can we move out of the paradigm we’ve been routinely circling in the past 27 years. I asked all my colleagues to personally inform you when your solutions come to be implemented, for you to know that what you suggested is already working,” Mihai Tudose said at Victoria Palace of Government in his address this Friday to the young participants in the 5th edition of the Government Internship Program.

On the same occasion the PM mentioned that the draft Internship Law was approved at the latest meeting of the government.

A government release on the Internship Program also mentions some of the projects already set into practice by the interns.

One of them is the “Government of Romania” Directory developed by five interns of the Government’s communication and media relations, IT and administration departments.

Another project is the internal web application ‘aviz.gov.ro’ which proposes a real-time endorsement flagging system, as well as the public administration web pages directory, an IT project.

Other projects masterminded by the young interns together with the program coordinators are: the live streaming of a government meeting simulation on the program’s Facebook page, the organization of a charity book donation campaign for the library of the Sabareni school (Giurgiu), organizing debates on Romania’s taking over at the helm of the Council of the EU.

The Romanian Government’s Official Internship Program, now in its fifth year, running between July 17 and September 18, 2017 was an opportunity for 100 young people to get familiar with the working methods specific to the central public administration.