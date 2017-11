PM Tudose: Gov’t is open to cutting red tape in family physicians’ jobs, increasing available funds

The government is open to cutting through the red tape in the activity of family physicians and to increasing funds for doctor’s offices, Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Monday.

According to a press statement released by the Executive, Tudose had a new round of talks with representatives of family physicians, at the Government House, in continuation of consultations started last week.

“The head of the Executive has expressed openness to passing measures to solve the problems raised by the family physicians, including cutting through the red tape in the activity of healthcare workers and increasing funds for the operation of doctor’s offices. He also mentioned that he wants to solve the long-term shortage of family doctors in disadvantaged areas,” according to the statement.

Tudose is also quoted as underscoring that at the level of the Government, amidst the drafting the 2018 national budget, solutions are being sought for an increase in the financial envelope for both the healthcare services and expenses related to the operation of doctor’s offices.