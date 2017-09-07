PM Tudose: I do not think Hungary will sever diplomatic ties that badly

Romania’s Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Wednesday he does not believe that Hungary will sever diplomatic ties with Romania, as Hungary said it would no longer support Romania joining the Organisation for Co-operation and Economic Development (OECD).

“I do not think that Hungary will sever diplomatic ties and common economic interests with Romania that badly, because it is not that only Romania has economic interests in Hungary, but Hungary has its own here. I do not think we will get there,” Tudose told Antena 3 private broadcaster.

Asked about the conflict fuelled by Hungary, Tudose replied, “I think we are also fuelling it by talking about it.”

He went on to say that the whole tense diplomatic situation is the result of a misinterpretation.

“Romania is an example in the world in terms of religious, ethnic tolerance and tolerance of every other kind. And that’s what everyone knows,” Tudose pointed out.

Hungarian officials announced on Wednesday that they had suspended support for Romania joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) replied that Hungary’s reaction is “contrary to recent openness messages.”

“It is completely inadequate, hostile and counterproductive to make the situation of the Roman Catholic High School in Targu Mures dependent on other topics, such as support for Romania’s accession to OECD,” MAE said in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

According to MAE, Romania meets the criteria for joining this organisation, a fact acknowledged by partners, including Hungary, which has recently expressed its intention to support our Romania’s candidacy.

At the same time, MAE says, Romania rejects any kind of conditional approach in its bilateral relationship with Hungary.

On Wednesday, Romania’s ambassador in Budapest Marius-Gabriel Lazurca was summoned by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry after the activity of the Roman Catholic Theological High School in Targu Mures was suspended, the MTI news agency informs.