PM Tudose: It’s important that Romanian embassy doors are always open to Romanian entrepreneurs

It is important that the diplomatic staff support the Romanian entrepreneurs, as Romania can and must achieve the performance of its neighbors in Central and Eastern Europe, Premier Mihai Tudose said in a message delivered on Thursday at Romania’s Chamber of Trade and Industry during an event on the agenda of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomats.

“It is important that the doors of the embassies of Romania and yours, ambassadors and consuls general, are always open to Romanian entrepreneurs who seek to act as innovators and are interested in foreign markets. Romania can and must, in its turn, achieve the performance of its neighbors in Central and Eastern Europe. We have been talking for years now, let’s also take decisive steps, focusing on the assessment of the efficiency of the promotion moves and of the results,” the Prime Minister said in the message sent to the Romanian diplomats.

“Placing Romania on the map of East-West and North-South connectivity axes that are relevant to our economic interests is a national priority. They carry the potential to generate genuine multiplier economic corridors, especially in the field of investments, and I am referring to major projects such as One Belt and One Road, or the restoration of the ancient Silk Road,” the PM pointed out.

Tudose also spoke of Romania’s taking over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019, underscoring that “this challenging period for the European project and the scope of the tasks incumbent on a Presidency are no reason of fear, but must generate as much ambition as possible.”

Specifically, the Prime Minister said that the focus is now on the “process of reflection on the future of the European project, on the negotiation of UK’s exit from the EU, but also on highly concrete challenges such as migration management, the functioning of the Schengen Area, the design of the EU multiannual financial framework, the strengthening of the internal market and of the four fundamental freedoms thereof, the strengthening of the EU’s energy security and the completion of the digital single market.”

In this context, “one of the government’s major goals is for Romania to become a full member of the Schengen Area as soon as possible”, the Premier also said.

Mihai Tudose also mentioned as a goal the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism in two years at the most.