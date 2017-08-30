PM Tudose, Lockheed Martin representatives discuss technology transfer for F16 fighter jets

Premier Mihai Tudose met on Wednesday with representatives of US military giant Lockheed Martin to discuss the transfer of high-edge technology for F16 fighter jets, government sources told AGERPRES.

According to the cited sources, attending the meeting were Lockheed Martin Vice-President Jonathan Hoyle and the Secretary of State with the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) Mircea Dusa.

Talks between the Romanian officials and Lockheed Martin representatives for cutting-edge technology transfer are “very advanced”. The manufacturing of trucks and the revamping of Romania’s aerospace company Romaero were also discussed on the same occasion, the cited sources said.

Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu too met on Tuesday with a Lockheed Martin delegation, with talks focusing mainly on a potential cooperation with the national defence industry, the MApN said in a release.

The representatives of the US company specialising in the research, development, production and integration of advanced military technologies, presented industrial cooperation opportunities and proposals for cooperation with the national defence industry. In their turn, the Romanian officials detailed the eight essential programs for the endowment of the Romanian Army, as well as other plans regarding the development of new military technologies, the Defence Ministry also said.