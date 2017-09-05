PM Tudose meets IMF, World Bank officials at Gov’t House

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose welcomed officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at Victoria Palace on Tuesday, governmental sources told AGERPRES.

According to the sources, IMF is expected to draw a country report and the Romanian Executive asked the IMF officials “to make no mistake” when they make forecasts about Romania.

“A meeting with the IMF to give them access to the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) databases, to see the figures. We helped the IMF because it has to draw a country report,” added the sources.

The same sources said the Romanian Executive would like the International Monetary Fund “to make no mistake,” given that “the IMF’s last two forecasts were wrong.”

Also attending the meeting with the IMF officials were Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Minister of Public Finance Ionut Misa.

According to the sources, also welcomed at the Government House were World Bank officials, at a meeting where Health Minister Florian Bodog was also in attendance.

“This was a meeting with the World Bank to get technical expertise, technical support for hospitals, motorways, strategic investment,” the sources added.

The meetings took place as the Government is preparing for a budget revision due to take place on September 20, as Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced.

“By September 5, we will have the 2018 national budget projection; September 5-7 at the Government House, the PM team will start working with the Ministry of Finance’s team on both the budget and the revision. September 7-10, each minister will hold individual meetings with the finance minister and his team, so that we may set the figures and perform the revision around September 20,” Ciolacu said on August 25 at Neptun.

At the same time, the Executive is preparing the national budget bill to be submitted to Parliament in November.

“The national budgets bill will be drafted and submitted in time to Parliament in November so that the next year may start with an approved budget,” Prime Minister Mihai Tudose told a Prime Minister’s Questions convention in Parliament on Monday.