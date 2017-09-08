PM Tudose meets President of the European Committee of the Regions: Objectives of cohesion policy perfectly overlap with Romania’s development interests

The objectives of the Cohesion Policy overlap perfectly with Romania’s development interests, Prime Minister Mihai Tudose stated on Friday at a meeting with the president of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), Karl-Heinz Lambertz, reads a Government press release.

Prime Minister Tudose welcomed a delegation led by Karl-Heinz Lambertz at Victoria Palace on Friday. Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu and state advisers Felix Rache and Florin Vodita also attended the meeting.

The message sent to the CoR officials focused on the importance of the European Cohesion Policy for Romania and the achievement of the Government’s goals to attract funds through the funding programmes for regional development and cohesion, the press release informs.

According to the quoted source, Romania is the first country that Karl-Heinz Lambertz is visiting as president of the European Committee of the Regions, and this was deemed as an important signal for our country by Prime Minister Tudose.

“The objectives of the Committee of the Regions perfectly overlap with Romania’s development interests through the Cohesion Policy of the European Union. I assure you that Romania will continue to be a stable and serious partner and our efforts will continue towards the efficient use of the funds allocated from the budget of the European Union,” the head of the government said.

At the same time, Prime Minister Tudose and Minister Negrescu pointed out the steps Romania has taken in attracting European funds, expressing their support for the idea of a Cohesion Coalition with the EU member states, initiated by the Committee of the Regions.

Moreover, from the perspective of Romania’s first mandate at the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019, Tudose and Negrescu emphasized that our country is already addressing with responsibility the task of the Council presidency, when an important attribution will be the management of the cohesion policy.