PM Tudose on his relation with Dragnea : We have different views on certain aspects; it doesn’t mean we fight

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Thursday said that he has different points of view from those of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea in respect to certain aspects, but this doesn’t mean there are any tensions, mentioning that the Government is political, and, obviously, under the party coordination.

“For God’s sake! Let us make it clear. The Government is a political government. It is obvious that it is under the party coordination. In terms of politics, I am Deputy-Chairman at the party, he is Chairman. How come we are under control? Yes! Same as Parliament. The Parliament – Government relation. Parliament is the legislature, the Government is the executive, that is we do what they say,” Mihai Tudose told Digi 24 private television broadcaster, when asked if the Government is under Liviu Dragnea’s coordination.

The PM said that the relation between him and Dragnea isn’t “weakened at all,” and he also explained that in the relation between Sorin Grindeanu and Liviu Dragnea there was a “communication flaw.”

PM says he would resign if criminal proceedings were initiated against him

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Thursday stated that he would resign if criminal proceedings were to be initiated against him, while still a Prime Minister, even over facts having nothing to do with his term as head of Government.

“Yes, we have a code for ministers. Although, you know this, the criminal proceedings are initiated when someone files a simple complain. Which means that, if you want to close the case, you have to open it first. You check whether what was said is true and then you close it. Life is not that fair from this point of view. But, on the other hand, to just sit there and give explanations …,” the Prime Minister told Digi 24 private television station.

In what concerns the pardon law, currently under debate in Parliament, the head of the Executive said he endorses it, but not with respect to corruption cases or violent crimes against persons.

On the other hand, Tudose said he was convinced Romanians are not more corrupt than the citizens of other states.

“Absolutely not, I don’t believe such a thing. We have a special gift, in exchange, to pose as heroes because of this, to identify ourselves, us alone, as being corrupt. Because, you see, there are this polls: “Did you ever give bribe? Yes. Where? Well, I gave two lei, I don’t know to whom…” Or: “No! But did you heard that someone gave bribe at some point to someone? Yes!” And so we arrive to the conclusion that 90 per cent of the citizens either gave bribe or heard about bribe being given. And we make this polls and then we release them in the public area and after that we wonder why the foreigners – maybe – check if they still have their clock on their wrist after they talk to us,” said the Prime Minister.