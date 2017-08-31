PM Tudose: TAROM, Bucharest Airport – two companies that must remain Romania’s symbols

TAROM and the National Bucharest Airports Company must remain Romania’s symbols, the Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Thursday after a visit to the two entities.

“I’m not here to check upon them, not necessarily, I came visit two companies that are and must remain symbols of Romania. Both the airport and the national air transport company TAROM are an interface to anyone who travels to Romania and makes a first opinion. I came here to see what are in fact the real problems of the two companies, to see to what extent the Government could intervene to help the two companies,” Tudose stated.

“I’ve spoken to both the airport director and the interim leadership of TAROM, I understand the plans are good, that there is availability of the staff of the two entities’ leadership to restructure and lead the management at a new level. I wish them the best of luck and assured them of the government’s full support,” Tudose added.

Quizzed on the TAROM problems, the Premier answered: “They are a lot. Someone in my team had a very sad assertion: ‘as if until now they had no leadership’. And this is the truth.”