PM Tudose tells Ford representatives that Romania is a favourable environment for investment expansion

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Tuesday met at the Government Palace with a delegation of the Ford company, led by the Vice President Andrew McCall, as part of the constant dialogue carried out between the Government and representatives of the business milieu, reads a press release of the Executive.

According to the same source, Andrew McCall discussed about the stage of implementation of the Ford investment in Craiova, including about the creation of almost 1,700 jobs that the company already announced.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Tudose underscored the importance of the car industry for the Romanian economy, both from the perspective of its weight in the development of the GDP and from a social perspective, through the creation of new jobs both directly and through the economic engagement effect.

“Romania is an environment that is favourable for growing investments, with the development of the Ford facility in Craiova confirming this. More investments mean more and better paid jobs,” said the head of the Executive.

According to the release, another item on the meeting agenda referred to infrastructure. In this context, PM Tudose mentioned that the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway and the connection between Pitesti and Craiova are among the Government’s priorities, to be achieved by the end of his mandate.

Participating in the meeting on behalf of the Government were also state counselors Marius Nica, Gabriel Andronache and Felix Rache, reads the release.