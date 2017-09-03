PM Tudose: There is enough money to pay the pensions

There is enough money in this year’s budget to pay the pensions, on Saturday said in southeastern Navodari seaside resort the Romanian Prime Minister, Mihai Tudose.

“There is enough money and there is no problem as regards the pensions’ payment. No way one could connect the Pension Law to the budget this year, because the Pension Law in under construction and if comes into force, it comes into force with the next year and not with this year,” Mihai Tudose told a news conference in Navodari, at the end of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s National Executive Committee (CExN).

As for the mandatory privately-managed pension fund, Pillar II, the Premier specified that talks on this matter are linked to the way the money is managed and the outcomes of the analysis by the Public Finance Ministry, the National Pension House and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), are to be made public, considering that “certain small problems were found”, “certain commissions that were cashed more than they had to.”

“The shut down of the Pillar II …no way this will happen, there is no nationalisation, under no circumstances. All the talk was and is yet taking place considering the sovereign interest of the citizen: whether the money of this pillar are well-managed,” the Premier specified.