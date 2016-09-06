PMP asks Ciolos to modify electoral legislation again in order to remove personal identity number from list of signatures

Popular Movement Party (PMP) Executive President Valeriu Steriu (photo) asked Premier Dacian Ciolos on Monday to modify the electoral legislation by eliminating, through an emergency ordinance, the requirement for personal identity numbers to be included on the list of signatures endorsing parliamentary election candidates.

“A first obstacle we currently have consists of the immediately required amendments to the electoral legislation. Law 208 on the election of Senate and Lower Chamber members features a material error, namely the fact that Article 54, Paragraph 5, points out that the list of supporters (…) has to include their personal identity numbers. The law then presents, in the addendum, a table that no longer features this personal identity number,” Valeriu Steriu stated.

He claimed that this stipulation breaks the law on the protection of personal data.

“We are sending the Prime Minister a letter asking him to adopt an emergency ordinance that modifies this. The personal identity number should not appear on the list of supporters. The stipulations of Law 677/2001 should be respected,” Steriu added.

He also referred to the quality of the paper on which the voting ballots are printed, claiming that its poor quality caused the cancelling of around 1.2 million votes in the local elections. The local elections were marred by scandals concerning the possible forgery of signatures on the endorsement lists filed by some of the candidates.