PMP files over 340,000 signatures with BEC

The Popular Movement Party (PMP), a party led by ex-President Traian Basescu, has registered for the electoral race, filing with the Central Electoral Office (BEC) on Tuesday lists with over 340,000 support signatures. Traian Basescu, Eugen Tomac, Cristian Diaconescu and Dorel Onaca will be on the party’s lists of candidates.

PMP Secretary General Dorel Onaca filed 343,977 signatures, enough for the party to have candidates for the Diaspora constituency, and for all constituencies in Romania. “We have another 200,000 at our [party] headquarters, but in order to meet the deadline and to file the lists of candidates for the Diaspora, we filed the lists today,” Onaca pointed out.

In what concerns the candidates PMP will nominate, the lists will include ex-President Traian Basescu, former Foreign Minister Cristian Diaconescu, Eugen Tomac, Haralambie Vochitoiu, Valeriu Steriu and Dorel Onaca.

Nostalgic Traian Basescu thinking about former PDL’s electorate: “I miss their enthusiasm, this enthusiasm twice made me President of Romania”

PMP President Traian Basescu called on the electorate of the former Democrat Liberal Party (PDL), while at the same time criticising former Democrat Liberal leaders Vasile Blaga, Sulfina Barbu, Anca Boagiu and Gheorghe Falca for handing over the party to the Liberals.

“On 17 May 2012, PDL leader Sulfina Barbu was making the following statement for Mediafax: “Crin Antonescu said a few months back that he wants to destroy PDL. Crin Antonescu has persuaded his USL colleagues to come up with amendments to the electoral law in order to do that. I assure them they won’t succeed, just like Adrian Nastase didn’t succeed in 2003.” Well, Nastase didn’t succeed, Crin Antonescu didn’t either, Victor Viorel Ponta and USL didn’t either. Paradoxically, those who managed to destroy PDL are called Vasile Blaga, Sulfina Barbu, Anca Boagiu, Ghita Falca… What would you have been without PDL, I wonder?” the ex-President wrote on Facebook.

He expressed nostalgia when it comes to the former PDL electorate.

“I feel sorry not for the former PDL leaders. They have now become negligible PNL leaders and I can’t say I miss them. I do miss however the determination and unique, unbelievable enthusiasm of the former PDL’s electorate, whether they were young, mature or retired people. This unique enthusiasm could not be “merged.” But this enthusiasm twice made me President of Romania,” he added.

Traian Basescu confirmed on Sunday evening that he will run in the parliamentary elections, arguing that he still has energy and higher approval rating than the Liberal leaders.