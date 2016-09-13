PMP hopes Basescu will run in parliamentary elections. Tomac and Steriu want to run in Bucharest

At the end of the month, the Popular Movement Party (PMP) wants to conduct a survey in order to see to what extent would Traian Basescu’s candidacy help the PMP, party sources told Mediafax. The sources stated that Eugen Tomac (photo R) and Valeriu Steriu (photo L) want to run in Bucharest, for Lower Chamber seats, with Robert Turcescu being taken into account too.

PMP Executive Presidents Eugen Tomac and Valeriu Steriu want to run for seats in the Lower Chamber on the lists that PMP will file in Bucharest, the party’s PMP wing invoking Tomac’s results in the local elections (7.38 percent in Bucharest District 1) and the UNPR wing invoking the experienced party branches in counties in which PMP either scored poorly or did not have candidates, the sources told Mediafax.

PMP is also discussing Robert Turcescu’s possible candidacy for the Lower Chamber.

The new PMP hopes, just like it did in the local elections, that Traian Basescu would enter the electoral competition in order to boost the party’s score, however the PMP President hesitates taking a decision before seeing what sociological surveys are saying, with the discussion on the candidates that will top the PMP’s lists in Bucharest being thus delayed too, PMP sources told Mediafax.

PMP President Traian Basescu stated on Saturday at the Summer School of the PMP Youth Organisation that he will run in the parliamentary elections if that is to the party’s advantage and that sociological surveys will be carried out in order to ascertain that.

In Bucharest, PMP hopes to win 4 seats in the Lower Chamber and 2 seats in the Senate, according to party estimates, the aforementioned sources said.

Since the number of seats it hopes to win is low, PMP’s lists in Bucharest will not include civil society personalities.

PMP branches will have to file their proposed candidates by September 15, with the proposals set to be analysed. The final lists will be validated by Traian Basescu.

PMP President Traian Basescu has recommended that the candidates should have a trade.

“I made a recommendation, namely: party branch presidents should recommend that those interested should be people who have a trade. When I say people who have a trade I don’t mean people who have a degree, but people who practiced their trade and are free politicians. When you haven’t practiced a trade and you end up being a fresh MP, you will make all allowance for the servility of remaining in politics at any price. Those who have a trade will engage in politics in a relaxed manner, because they will know that if they no longer win a seat in the next elections, if they are upright before their political bosses they have a refuge in their own trade,” Traian Basescu said at the end of PMP’s National Executive Council meeting in which the deadline for the filing of the proposed candidates’ résumés was established.