PMP’s Basescu: Dragnea’s gov’t programme should be abandoned, as it hampers Romania’s development

National leader of the opposition People’s Movement Party (PMP), former President Traian Basescu says the next Romanian government should abandon the programme of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, because it hampers Romania’s development, and opt instead for a programme that will allow Romania to benefit from a favourable European economic cycle.

“Liviu Dragnea’s governing programme should be abandoned, because it hampers Romania’s development pure and simple, by sacrificing investment in the short and medium run. It is a programme which profound effects not even Dragnea understands, a programme that means sacrificing the development of the country. (…) The next government should abandon Dragnea’s programme and opt instead for a simple, five-plank priority programme that will allow Romania to benefit from a favourable European economic cycle,” Basescu said Saturday in a Facebook post.

The first plank, according to Basescu should be “sustainable development through a sped-up use of development funds from the European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), about 30 billion euros in all, 23.5 billion of which are cohesion grants from the EU.” He said that will create jobs through investments.

A second objective suggested by Basescu is consolidating the achievements in meeting the Maastricht criteria to speed up Romania’s accession to the Eurozone in order to increase the country’s integration with the EU and to be a part of the major decision-making processes inside the EU.

Basescu also suggested a revision of the Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure to bring them in line with the constitutional rulings of the Constitutional Court, drawing up a new sentence serving law that will stimulate social reintegration of the criminal convicts, along with a magistrates’ liability law.

He added that the next government should also secure vaccine and oncological medicines and freeze the Tax Code in its current form until 2020 in order to guarantee stability in the business community.