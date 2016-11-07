PMP’s Basescu: I estimate unification of Romania and Rep. of Moldova doable within 5-6 years

The unification of Romania and the Republic of Moldova is doable within five-six years, on Sunday said the People’s Movement Party (PMP) national leader Traian Basescu, at the event of launching this party’s candidates for the general election.

Former Romania’s president, Traian Basescu added that this is a political objective openly stated by the PMP.

“I want to be extremely realistic. (…) Unification will get real. It will be done when the citizens on the left banks of the Prut River will be over 50pct convinced that they want it. It will be done when Romania will prove the citizens of Moldova that it is better united than living in two independent states, and this will be doable in five-six years, as I estimate it, because a unionist movement exists in the Republic of Moldova,” the PMP Chair asserted.

He said that the unification project is a “country project proposed to all parties.”

“I’ve noticed that president (Iohannis – editor’s note) has summoned a commission with people from various fields to establish a country project. This is not what I proposed for today, to criticise anybody, but it is inadmissible that a head of state tells the brightest minds ‘Come around this table and tell me what your country project is’. No, this is the president’s obligation, of the elected one to say ‘My country project is the unification with Moldova. I’m asking you, the experts, to tell me what’s to be done in addition so that this happens,’ Traian Basescu added.