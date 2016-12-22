PMP’s Basescu to Shhaideh:You have impeccable reputation;don’t be part of a political game that doesn’t belong to you

Chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Traian Basescu asks the Prime Minister proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sevil Shhaideh not to accept the position and not to be “part of a political game” which doesn’t belong to her.

“For Mrs Sevil Shhaideh. Madam, I admit I don’t know you and if until today I had met you on the street I would have never known who you are. As soon as I heard about your nomination I called to Constanta. I have called my Tatars godsons (I call them godsons, they call me godfather, but we both know that I only was a witness at their marriage), I have called my acquaintances of the Turkish – Tartar community in Constanta. They all spoke very highly of you. You have an impeccable reputation. This is why I urge you not to accept the nomination. Don’t be part a a political game that doesn’t belong to you,” Traian Basescu wrote on Thursday on his Facebook page.

On Wednesday, after the announcement of PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea, regarding the proposal for the Prime Minister office – Sevil Shhaideh – , Basescu avoided to have a say on the matter, mentioning that the PMP is and stays in the opposition.

“I haven’t had (a first reaction – e.n.). We are in opposition, we stay in opposition. For us it doesn’t matter who was designated, we are in opposition, therefore we won’t vote the Government’s installation anyway. (…) I don’t know the lady very well, I have only heard several things, (…) if I meet her I don’t know who she is,” Traian Basescu stated at Parliament, when asked about his opinion on the proposal and if the PMP will support it in Parliament.

PMP’s Basescu proposes Eugen Tomac for Prime Minister office

Traian Basescu announced on Thursday that at the consultations (photo) with President Klaus Iohannis he proposed Eugen Tomac for the Prime Minister office.

“Because we are the Opposition, we have also made a proposal for the Prime Minister office. The person proposed by us is Eugen Tomac. This is why we are the Opposition, to create competition,” Basescu stated.

He claimed that Eugen Tomac is “an experienced politician, an unionist, a man who knows very well the country, a man with a good image in Brussels.”

“I am the best, but not young enough (for the Prime Minister office – e.n.). We come with new people in politics,” Basescu pointed out.

When asked if Tomac has chances to become Prime Minister, the PMP leader responded that it “depends on the designation.”

“President Iohannis isn’t in the happiest situation in which a head of state can be, from the options’ point of view, I must admit it, but we made our duty as an Opposition party. I find it unacceptable for the Opposition to say we don’t have proposals,” Basescu motivated.

He mentioned that the consultation with President Iohannis must be carried out, because the consultation is included in the constitutional system.

“It couldn’t be let go, even if the proposal which was made yesterday by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) seemed to make the consultations of today useless,” Basescu revealed.

Eugen Tomac stated he is honored by the proposal of being Prime Minister.

“If I were to be designated, we will try to establish a dialogue with the other parliamentary parties,” Tomac stated.