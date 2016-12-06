PM’s Control Body: Nine ministries have spent over RON 110 million for software apps that were installed, but unused, unimplemented or identified by having difficulties in operation or malfunctions

Prime-Minister’s Control Body has discovered that nine ministries and subordinated institutions have paid more than RON 110 million for software apps that were installed, but unused, unimplemented or identified by having difficulties in operation or malfunctions, for various reasons.

PM’s Control Body has conducted a documentation action regarding the software purchases performed by ministries and by the units under their subordination/coordination/authority, from January 1, 2011 to July 31, 2016.

“The analysis of these information revealed that 19 public entities have purchased software products and licenses and have concluded over 10,000 contracts/orders totaling RON 3,733,043,559.97, VAT included, for which the total amount of RON 3,131,204,615.99, VAT included, has been paid. Also, related to the stage of the enforcement of the contracts related to the software products purchases, it has been found that they have been almost entirely finalized, the purchased software products being installed/used inside the premises of the entities, but certain situation of non-functioning/non-use by the public entities have also been identified. Thus, a number of 9 public entities, together with the units under their subordination/coordination/authority, have paid the amount of RON 110,290,733.41 for software products/licenses that have been installed, but unused, unimplemented or identified as having difficulties in operation or malfunctions, for various reasons”, is shown in a press release issued by the Government on Monday.

According to the quoted source, the Control Body has proposed a more deep documentation action, in the next 12 months, through punctual checking actions conducted by the competent structures within the ministries in charge (Minister’s Control Body, control directorates, etc.) at the level of all the entities that were subject to the documentation action, informing the PM’s Control Body.

“At the same time, Prime-Minister’s Control Body has recommended the establishment of a specialized control and management structure at the central level, as well as at the level of each ministry, with responsibilities for monitoring the procurements, respectively for implementing and using software products by all public administration structures”, also shows the press release.