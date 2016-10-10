PNL and UDMR to file lists of signatures for parliamentary elections on Monday, PSD on Tuesday

The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) will file their lists of signatures for the parliamentary elections on Monday, at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will do so on Tuesday. The Save Romania Union (USR) is yet to collect the number of signatures required.

PNL representatives, including Alina Gorghiu, Gheorghe Falca and Mihai Voicu, are expected to arrive at BEC at 2.30 p.m. on Monday. UDMR President Kelemen Hunor is expected to arrive at 4 p.m., accompanied by UDMR MPs.

PSD will file its lists of signatures on Tuesday.

The Save Romania Union announced on Sunday that Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu and former secretary of state Valeriu Nicolae have signed in favour of USR running in the parliamentary elections.