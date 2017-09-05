PNL and USR lodge simple motion on justice called “PSD the master of justice?! Is that so…”

The Liberal deputies lodged on Tuesday the simple motion against the Justice Minister by which they say they want to warn about “the assault started against the independence of justice”, asking Tudorel Toader to disclose the hidden agenda on the amendments to the laws on justice, not to promote in the current form those bills and to delimit from the “toxic action” of the real moral authors of the amendments, namely the PSD-ALDE leaders.

The simple motion on justice was signed by 92 deputies from the National Liberal Party (PNL) and from the Save Romania Union (USR).

“Through this motion we draw attention that the old PSD habits, from Adrian Nastase and Rodica Stanoiu’s time are returning, which is harming Romania’s and people’s interests. We request you to drop the politicization of justice. Don’t be concerned only with criminals’ interests, the ones with problems, and if you are not capable to do it, at least the Justice Minister leave,” leader of the PNL floor group Raluca Turcanu (photo) announced in the plenary.

The document refers to the PSD governments in the last 17 years, saying that the Social Democrats had the recurrent theme to subjugate the idea of the independent justice and to appoint prosecutors or judges in key positions, in order to make them answer “only at the precious indications of the state-party”.

The Standing Bureau is to make a decision regarding the debate of the motion.