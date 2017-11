PNL and USR table censure motion against Tudose Gov’t

We are surprised to find out that, at various press conferences and events, a person going by the name of LUCIAN DAN, who usually uses the luciandan11@yahoo.it email address to send press accreditation requests, continues to present himself as member of the editorial team of the Sette Giorni weekly, despite being warned that this usurpation of capacity is a forgery that causes us damage.

We do not know why he continues to resort to this practice, what benefits he derives from it and what his goals are.

We hereby point out that Lucian Dan IS NOT and WAS NEVER editorial staff member of any of our publications (Nine O’Clock and Sette Giorni) and that we DO NOT have any connection with this person.

Our press group NEVER issued any valid press card for this person!