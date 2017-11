PNL delegation in Washington DC : Meetings with Department of State officials and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz

A delegation of the National Liberal Party (PNL) consisting of the party leader Ludovic Orban and several Liberal parliamentarians performed a visit to the USA, where they had discussions with the representatives of the US Department of State in charge of the Central and Eastern Europe region (photo) and with Senator Ted Cruz, former presidential candidate.

PNL mentioned on Facebook that the delegation had “a meeting with the officials in charge of the Central and Eastern Europe region” and “an extremely constructive discussion about the situation in Romania, as well as the developments in the area”.

The PNL delegation also met Senator Ted Cruz, former US presidential candidate, about whom they said that “he is one of the most influential Republican leaders”, mentioning that he gave a positive answer to the invitation to visit Romania.

“It was a great pleasure for the PNL delegation to present the political situation in the region and to discuss about the development of the strategic partnership and on the economic dimension. He gave a positive answer to visit Romania in the near future. PNL leaders have been impressed by the huge painting in his senatorial office, representing Ronald Reagan’s speech in front of the Berlin Wall, the symbol of the collapse of the totalitarian regimes in the Eastern Europe” PNL wrote on Facebook.

Liberals also posted a photo alongside Chris Smith, one of the most longevous members of the American Congress, “a great connoisseur of Romania, one of the only congressmen who visited Romania before the Revolution of 1989”.