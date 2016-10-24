PNL finalises party lists for parliamentary elections:Surprises on PNL Bucharest’s lists. Liberals launch bid for Senate with senior Danaila

PNL has finalised its lists for the December 11th parliamentary elections. PNL President Alina Gorghiu presented on Monday the persons who will open the lists.

“We centralised last week’s validation and I can tell you 60 percent of the people on these lists are new names. They are people not suspected of corruption, who meet all integrity criteria,” PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated before the start of the party’s National Political Bureau (BPN) meeting.

Alina Gorghiu stated that in Bucharest the list of candidates for the Senate consists of new names, while the list for the Lower Chamber consists of “the party’s chief members.”

“The list in Bucharest was finalised this morning as a result of my colleagues’ vote. Very many candidacies were discussed, however we agreed on a principle, namely that the list for the Senate should consist of personalities, new names in politics, people who have expertise in the economic, medical fields, who have a tightknit professional backgrounds and upright moral profiles. On the other hand, the Lower Chamber list is the one in which my district colleagues and the party’s chief members are taking part,” Gorghiu added.

Neurosurgeon Leon Danaila (photo), aged 83, will open PNL Bucharest’s list for the Senate. The decision was taken by the party’s BPN on Monday.

“He is not a politician and will not become a politician. He will not enter the day-to-day political fighting with which Romania has unfortunately become far too accustomed and which doesn’t bring a lot of benefits. He will remain dedicated to his job, to science and to helping the people he takes care of daily, but the moment he will be in Parliament he will be extremely useful because he has the experience, the expertise, the motivation and most of all the huge moral authority that would impose certain guiding lines we should all follow,” Cristian Busoi said after neurosurgeon Leon Danaila was validated by the BPN as the first candidate on the party’s list for the Senate in Bucharest.

In his turn, Danaila stated he hopes to be an example for politicians. “I don’t have political experience. I hope a very good connection can be made between politics and professional activity. (…) I hope that in politics very many will take note of the way I led myself as well as the ward and the neurosurgical activity in Romania,” neurosurgeon Leon Danaila said when asked how he will combine writing and politics.

Asked why he took the step toward politics, Leon Danaila stated that “technocracy is very good, but it’s far too limited.” “Politics is a school for me, in order to apply what I did in practice, in the neurosurgical practice,” Danaila said.

He added that through his scientific activity he tried to prove that in Romania there are people with mediocre salaries but people who can nevertheless engage in scientific activity at an international level.

The neurosurgeon stated that academic research exacted a very high cost on him and that is why he had to sell his car.

Asked what he would excise out of the political class if he were to do surgery on it, Danaila said that for him “every patient is a king.”

PNL Bucharest’s lists include:

SENATE

Leon Danaila (83), Medical Doctor. Did not hold a seat in Parliament before. Neurosurgeon at the ‘Gheorghe Marinescu’ Hospital. Florin Citu (44), economic analyst (close to the Gorghiu family). Economist. Did not hold a seat in Parliament before. Hildegard Brandl (43). Architect. Did not hold a seat in Parliament before.

LOWER CHAMBER

Adriana Saftoiu, PNL Bucharest First Vice President Eugen Nicolaescu, head of the PNL Group in the Lower Chamber Ovidiu Raetchi, PNL Bucharest First Vice President Cristina Traila, Acting President of PNL’s Women Organisation Florin Alexe, PNL District 3 President Sulfina Barbu

Another one of PNL’s surprises is Mara Mares, a 24-year-old woman who will open the list for the Lower Chamber in Brasov. Robert Sighiartau will open the list for the Lower Chamber in Bistrita. He is just 27 years of age.

“My great joy is that we are managing to mix experience and youth within PNL. (…) I want to congratulate all the young people who have accepted to enter politics, in this elections campaign, because, unfortunately, in Romanian politics you know how you enter the campaign but you don’t know how muddied you’ll come out of it,” Alina Gorghiu said.