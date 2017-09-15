PNL Honorary Chairman Mircea Ionescu Quintus has passed away

Venerable Liberal Senior, Mircea Ionescu Quintus, Honorary Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) aged 100 years, has passed away on Friday.

Liberal, as his father, writer, epigram author, and lately the Honorary Chairman of the National Liberal Party – as well as a former leader for a long time of this party -, Mircea Ionescu Quintus celebrated in March, the venerable age of 100 years. He lived in Ploiesti, but participated at the Liberal meetings whenever his health status allowed him to do it; his last presence was at the meeting of the National Coordination Council, held in Bucharest at the beginning of March.

He was a funny person, which quality possibly helped him survive to the political imprisonment. Mircea Ionescu Quintus came from a family with old Liberal traditions. His model was I. G. Duca and he had the privilege to receive advices for life from the great Nicolae Iorga. His father also was an important Liberal, a lawyer who had several parliamentary seats.

Graduating the Law Faculty of the Bucharest University in 1938, in the Constitutional Law field, he was a political detainee during the totalitarian regime – suffering in the communist prisons and at the Canal -, being a veteran of war in the rank of Major.

He was a PNL member since 1945, his political course being as follows: 1990-1992 – PNL Vice President; 1990-1991 – Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies; 1990-1992 – Prahova Deputy; 1993-2001 – President of the National Liberal Party; 1991-1992 – Justice Minister in the Stolojan Government; 1996-1999 – Deputy Chairman of the Senate; 1996-2000 – Prahova Senator; 1999-2000 – Chairman of the Senate; 2000-2004 – Prahova Senator. He is a Honorary President of PNL since October 19, 2002.

Mircea Ionescu Quintus was a lawyer, practicing in the Prahova Bar Association between 1940 and 1987, and after 1990, he was also a University professor of constitutional law for a few years.

A member of the Writers Union of Romania, Mircea Ionescu Quintus is the author of several volumes of epigrams, short stories and memoirs. He was also the President and the Honorary President of several cultural foundations and associations. At the same time, he received countless honors for his activity. Thus, he received in April 2009 the grade of brigadier general, retired, from the President at that time, Traian Basescu, being also decorated with the Order “Romanian Crown” with swords and ribbon for military virtue. He is a Honorary Citizen of the cities of Ploiesti and Orsova.

Forever a young soul, Mircea Ionescu Quintus guided in his life, as he confessed whenever he had the opportunity, by the principle: “I will get old only in the moment when I believe I have nothing more to do”. Besides, last year, when he reached the age of 99, waiting for 100 years of life, he made an epigram for himself: “My years are running to one hundred / Like trees in forests, growing brave / By many people I’ll be hunted / Oh, what’s a hundred in our days!” , explaining that one hundred years can mean a lot. “One hundred years means something when you are decided, since the first steps you make in your life, to serve those who are close to you, to serve your profession, to serve your nation from where you came”, he wished to mention.