PNL in midst of reconstruction process: Assiduous preparations for party conference and election of new leadership

Interim Chairperson of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan stated on Saturday in Botosani that the party is preparing a party conference “as representative as possible” which will elect the new leadership of the political party.

According to her, a number of 5,000 members of territorial branches around the country will attend the party conference, which is believed to be the supreme leadership forum of the party.

“I wanted all party members involved in the elections within the PNL, especially the elections for the Chairperson position. It’s complicated to implement such measure because the databases are not exactly alright throughout the country, however I supported this so it will be a party conference as representative as possible, with a large number of participants, namely 5,000 members, so that many people from the counties would also take part in the [party’s] national elections and would be listened and heard,” Turcan stated.

The Liberal leader brought attention on the fact that the “PNL has to re-open” itself both for its members and for those who want to get involved in politics.

“The PNL has to re-open on two levels: for party members who are incorruptible, professional and involved, and for people outside the party who feel attracted again by the PNL, who feel again that the PNL can be their loyal partner,” Turcanu mentioned.

“Liberals have learned from what didn’t work in the past”

Present in Iasi on Friday, Turcan pointed out that the party is in the midst of a reconstruction process, a process of regaining credibility, and that given the fact it learned what did not work in the past in Romanian society it can now offer solutions to these problems.

“We are in a process in which we want to bring by the National Liberal Party’s side those who believe in right-wing values. To do this, we must act on two planes. Of course, the PNL solutions and views must be known, expressed on all voices, as strongly as possible, so that people would hear them and find their bearings in them, because PNL is structurally the partner of the business sector, the partner of the education system, of the healthcare system, it’s a buttress for people of culture. The only thing needed is for the solutions to be for the public interest, aside from intense political preoccupations,” PNL President Raluca Turcan said.

At the same time, she stated that the Liberals have learned from past mistakes and have found a way that makes the education system really a pool of integration on the labour market for graduates and, likewise, a way that renders healthcare a domain in which Romanians find their health.

“We learned from what didn’t work in the past. From this moment on, for all those waiting for solutions from us, PNL is tabling the solution to the tension that currently exists within the business sector,” Turcan said.

The National Liberal Party leader said that the party has three priority domains, domains in which the people of Iasi must also be included.

If he becomes PNL President he will have transparent and open partnership with Iohannis, Orban says

Ludovic Orban, candidate for the office of PNL President, stated on Friday, in Galati, that if he were to become party president he would support all measures included in President Klaus Iohannis’s platform.

He pointed out he will have a relationship of “transparent partnership” with the Head of State, especially considering Iohannis became president as PNL’s candidate.

“It will be a transparent, open partnership based on what connects us. Let’s be serious about this – President Klaus Iohanis became President of Romania as a PNL candidate. As PNL President, he came before citizens with a platform, and obviously PNL supports the President in the implementation of the platform he presented the moment he was elected President of Romania,” Orban said when asked about his future relationship with Iohannis if he is elected PNL President.

Asked whether he would back Iohannis even if Iohannis were to make mistakes, Orban answered: “I told you, we support all the measures included in President Klaus Iohannis’s platform.”

Ludovic Orban was in Galati as part of the internal campaign for the office of PNL President, Galati being the seventh county he has visited. The candidate met local elected officials in Galati and Tecuci, claiming he wanted to do less talking and more listening in such meetings.

He pointed out that before the PNL Party Conference of June 17 he plans to meet each county branch at least twice. Orban also added that Catalin Predoiu is his only contender so far.

PNL leaders on party leadership candidates: Atanasiu – Orban and Predoiu have jumped the gun and are hijacking the debate; Voicu – I believe there will be a third candidate

Present in Targu Mures on Saturday, PNL leaders Mihai Voicu and Teodor Atanasiu challenged Ludovic Orban’s and Catalin Predoiu’s candidacy for the party’s leadership, Atanasiu stating that the two have jumped the gun in order to hijack the internal debate and Voicu expressing his hope that a third candidate will appear at the end of the elections taking place within PNL’s county branches.

“I believe there is the need for strong teams, homogenous teams, tight-knit teams, and the candidate who will manage to present such a team will surely win more votes than these solitary candidacies one announces to jump the gun and hijack the debate a little,” Teodor Atanasiu stated.

“The two colleagues have chosen to announce a top-down candidacy. I believe this process of internal elections, of consulting the members of the party, will lead, in my opinion, to the emergence of another candidate, as a result of this process of consultation and not as an expression of an individual desire to run or a desire possibly belonging strictly to one of the groups. (…) That is why I believe there will be a third candidate too, as a result of support from a strong team and as a result of the consultations that will start from the party’s grassroots,” Mihai Voicu stated.

In his turn, Teodor Atanasiu once again took aim at the idea of co-opting Dacian Ciolos within PNL’s leadership, claiming there are no providential leaders within or without the political parties.

“The problem is that, with these providential candidates not being within the parties, many were tempted to look outside and that is why the idea of Mr Ciolos entering politics appeared. I’m telling you: there are no providential candidates within or without the political parties. Mr Ciolos is not a providential candidate and the parties mustn’t look for these providential candidates, they must look for those people capable of building strong teams, sturdy and homogenous teams that would come up with adequate public policies,” Atanasiu added.