PNL in mourning after party’s first post-1989 leader dies Alina Gorghiu: We will all attend the funeral on Sunday

The Liberal Party’s National Political Bureau (BPN) observed a moment of silence at its meeting on Thursday, in memory of Radu Campeanu, the National Liberal Party’s first post-1989 president. The senior party leader’s black-and-white portrait and flower wreaths were placed close to the presidium.

“Many beautiful things can be said about the great senior leader Radu Campeanu, but they all have a common denominator – his love for the country. How else but out of love for his country did he jump into the vortex of events, as chairman of Liberal students, when communists were close to taking over the country? How else but out of love for his country did he accept his imprisonment in communist dungeons without betraying his belief? How else but out of love for his country did he dedicate his life in exile to supporting Romanians everywhere? How else but out of relentless love for his country did he give up a tranquil life, toward its twilight years, and once again fought the communists, this time the new-school communists? How else but out of love for his country did he stand by our side, encouraging us to love our country at any cost? How else but by loving our country could we reward, in eternity, senior Liberal leader Radu Campeanu,” PNL MP Gigel Stirbu said at the start of PNL’s BPN meeting.

Subseuquently, PNL Co-President Alina Gorghiu asked all Liberals present to observe a moment of silence.

“The funeral will take place on Sunday. (…) My colleagues have decided that PNL will observe a state of mourning during these days. We will all attend the funeral on Sunday,” Alina Gorghiu said.

Senior Liberal leader Radu Campeanu died on Wednesday at the age of 94

“We sadly announce that senior Liberal leader Radu Campeanu passed away today. He remains in our hearts as the first party president after 1989, the one who re-established the National Liberal Party (PNL) after the dreadful communist period and the years of imprisonment as a political prisoner. We are all by the side of the bereaved family,” a message posted on the National Liberal Party’s Facebook page announced on Wednesday evening.

“The National Liberal Party has found out, with sorrow, of the passing away of senior Liberal leader Radu Campeanu, the first PNL President after the fall of communism, but also the person to whom we owe the re-establishment of the party in the first days of 1990,” reads a PNL communique.

Liberals say Radu Campeanu remains in PNL’s memory, alongside his predecessors, for the devotion he proved in reviving Romanian democracy during a period that was essential for the country’s subsequent direction.

“Campeanu’s belief in Western values and the fight he waged to cultivate them in post-1989 Romania has to be a benchmark for any politician devoted to his country,” reads the source.

Liberals also state that Radu Campeanu has “the merit of having wisely taken part in the process of merging the Liberal currents into a single party and, alongside president Mircea Ionescu Quintus, of having laid the foundation on which a great PNL has been built.”

Liberal Radu Anton Campeanu was born on February 28, 1922, in Bucharest.

He graduated the Law School and Economic Sciences in Bucharest (1945). Radu Campeanu was the chairman of the National Liberal University Youth and the leader of the students’ committee that organised the last great anti-communist protest of November 8, 1945 – initiated and headed by students. In the period 1947-1956 he was a political prisoner.

After his release from prison, he worked in constructions in Bucharest. Through the overtures of family members living in France and Switzerland, he left for Paris, where he obtained political asylum on July 30, 1973. There he worked for two big construction companies.

Back in Romania, on January 5, 1990, he re-established the National Liberal Party (PNL), and on the second day he was elected secretary general of this political party.

From March 31, 1990, to February 28, 1993, he was PNL President, and from February 9 to May 11, 1990, he was deputy chairman of the Provisional Council of National Union (CPUN).

He ran for president as a PNL candidate in the elections of May 20, 1990, winning 10.64 percent of the valid votes. In the parliamentary elections of May 20, 1990, he was elected Senator in Bucharest (until October 14, 1992) and from June 9, 1990, to October 14, 1992, he was Senate Deputy Speaker.

On November 3, 1996, he again ran for president, as candidate of the Liberal Ecologist National Alliance, winning 0.5 percent of the valid votes.

He was Senator of the National Liberal Party – Democratic Party Alliance, elected in Bucharest, on November 28, 2004, until December 12, 2008.

Radu Campeanu was bestowed the ‘Faithful Service’ National Order, in rank of Knight, offered by Romania’s Presidency (December 5, 2002).

In 2008, Radu Campeanu announced he decided to resign from Parliament and write his memoires.

Politicians pay homage to Campeanu’s personality and express regret for his passing away

Ex-President Ion Iliescu wrote on his personal blog that he found in Radu Campeanu, dead at 94, a “partner for Romania’s institutional reconstruction,” adding that the senior Liberal leader was a politician who left a mark on the period in which Romania returned to democracy.

Ex-President Emil Constantinescu stated that Radu Campeanu had the courage to leave behind a tranquil life in Paris to return to a Romania marred by miners’ riots, the political wisdom to re-establish PNL and a highly elegant behaviour in the presidential elections campaign, aspects that cannot be forgotten.

On Thursday, Premier Dacian Ciolos conveyed his condolences on the passing away of senior Liberal leader Radu Campeanu, stating that he stood out through the nobility, elegance and strength of his discourse, which made him respected by his political partners and opponents alike.

National Liberal Party Honorary President Mircea Ionescu Quintus stated after the death of Radu Campeanu, the party’s first president after its re-establishment in 1990, that the political party must “place him” in “his well-deserved place as astute leader.”