PNL parliamentarians threaten resignations

National Liberal Party (PNL) wants all of the requests submitted by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on removing parliamentary immunity to be voted within 48 hours, by amending the Regulations of the two Chambers; in case of blocking this project, the Liberals threaten resignations from the Parliament, stated sources inside the party for News.ro.

According to the quoted sources, Liberals will establish the date of October 5 as the term for implementing this rule. In case of a blocking in Parliament, PNL considers also resignations of its parliamentarians.

PNL Co-Chair Alina Gorghiu stated last week that, although PNL has a bill on removing the secret vote in Parliament, PSD is blocking this initiative since two years.

“We have a bill saying something simple: we give up the secret vote and we give it with any vote, in 48 hours. This bill is not voted even today by the PSD. I believe a potential parliamentary majority will solve this problem”, Gorghiu said.

The Liberals’ bill was submitted to the Parliament in 2014 and it is blocked in the Committee for the Statute in the Parliament. Since there were remarks of the Legislative Council, who said that this amendment has to be done in the Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, Liberals wish to submit another bill, with the same provisions, to amend these Regulations.

According to the quoted sources, the procedure should be shorter in this case, so that it should be implemented starting from October 5, which is the limit date imposed by Liberals for implementing this provision.