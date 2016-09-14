PNL refuses Zegrean’s candidacy

The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) have decided not to endorse the candidacy of former Constitutional Court of Romania President Augustin Zegrean (photo), being of the opinion that he continues to have a very strong label related to Traian Basescu, Liberal sources told Mediafax.

Former Constitutional Court of Romania President Augustin Zegrean expressed his intention to run for a seat in the Senate as a PNL Bistrita-Nasaud candidate, a party branch whose member he was until 2007.

Former Constitutional Court of Romania President Augustin Zegrean recently told Mediafax that he has accepted to run in the parliamentary elections on the list of PNL Bistrita-Nasaud, pointing out that the list is not final.

“Yes, I accepted, but the list is not yet final,” Augustin Zegrean stated.

In June, the appointment of Augustin Zegrean as leader of PNL Bistrita-Nasaud was considered in informal talks that took place within the party branch, according to PNL Senator Dorin Dobra.

PNL’s Merger Commission discussed on Tuesday the possibility of including Zegrean on PNL’s lists, but it was considered that he cannot run as PNL candidate since he is not a party member.

PNL Bistrita-Nasaud interim leader Robert Sighiartau stated on Saturday that Augustin Zegrean sent a letter in which he expressed his intent to run for a seat in the Senate on behalf of the party branch, but that he did not sign a party membership form.

“He filed his intent, his letter, on Friday. He did not sign a party membership form, this is interesting. He is yet to sign it. He was suspended during this period (while he was Constitutional Court judge – editor’s note) and I have to check whether he directly becomes a member… I have to check. He filed his intent, but he didn’t sign a party membership form. I’ll have a talk with him,” Sighiartau said.

Likewise, Augustin Zegrean’s intent to run for a seat in the Senate, as PNL candidate, has stirred controversies among Liberal party members.

Thus, while PNL Co-President Alina Gorghiu claimed that Augustin Zegrean is welcome in the party and he would be able to handle the activity in Parliament, MP Eugen Nicolaescu, head of PNL’s group within the Lower Chamber, categorically ruled out the former CCR President’s presence on PNL’s lists in the December 11 elections.

PNL Co-President Alina Gorghiu: “Any experienced person is welcome in the party. (…) In my opinion, he is someone who would be able to handle a parliamentary activity that I want to be efficient, in the future Parliament. I cannot decide for the party branch, but I don’t see this as an uninspired candidacy at all,” Alina Gorghiu said.

Eugen Nicolaescu, head of PNL’s group within the Lower Chamber: “I believe Augustin Zegrean will never be on PNL lists, I guarantee it, he cannot be on PNL lists. There is no such intention, I don’t know what the source of the rumour is,” said Eugen Nicolaescu, the leader of PNL MPs within the Lower Chamber. “Such a thing won’t happen, I guarantee it. And the lists will be voted within the National Political Bureau… Mr. Zegrean has a very nice pension from my point of view, he should sit home and enjoy it,” Nicolaescu stated, being quoted by stiripesurse.ro.