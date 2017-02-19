PNL tasks Predoiu to set Codes in line with CCR decisions: “We hope draft would be completed in 7-10 days”

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Vice President Catalin Predoiu stated at a press conference on Sunday that he was tasked by the party to come up with a draft that would set the Criminal Codes in line both with Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decisions and with the EU directive on human rights and fair trial guarantees.

“I was tasked by the PNL to come up with a draft introducing the Constitutional Court’s solutions to the body of the two Codes, in order to align the laws to the Court’s decisions and to the European directive on human rights and fair trial guarantees,” Predoiu pointed out.

He pointed out that a working group would be formed starting next week.

“We hope that in 7-10 days’ time we will finalise this draft. At any rate, I expect we will move faster than the Justice Ministry,” Predoiu added.

He said that, after a working text is drafted, the Liberals will meet first with Opposition parties to have talks on this draft, but he did not rule talks with PSD.

Predoiu emphasised that PNL considers that criminal laws must be amended strictly by introducing the CCR’s solutions in their body and aligning them to the EU directive on human rights and fair trial guarantees.

Catalin Predoiu: PSD is like in ‘The Boy Who Cried Wolf” fable. Rejecting OUG 13 would be proof of good will

PNL First Vice President Catalin Predoiu also stated that PSD has ended up like in ‘The Boy Who Cried Wolf” fable, deeming that it is difficult for someone to continue to trust this political party’s honesty and that rejecting the government emergency ordinance (GEO) 13 in Parliament would be proof of good will.

Asked whether there are fears within PNL that GEO 13 could be reactivated, even after Premier Grindeanu’s recent statements, Predoiu pointed out: “Obviously, we have this concern. It’s like in “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” fable. Mr Grindeanu does not control PSD.”

“Of course, Mr Grindeanu is making all sorts of statements, vows, promises. But who is Mr Grindeanu within PSD? Does he guarantee that he won’t receive a political reprimand from PSD’s more hard-line wing during the first meeting? Nobody can offer this guarantee, not even PSD as a whole, because it’s difficult to continue to trust this party’s honesty. We need proof. The rejection of GEO 13 in Parliament would be proof of good will,” Predoiu added.

He pointed out that PNL considers the rejection of GEO 13 in Parliament a priority.

“In my and PNL’s point of view, the priority must be clarifying the intervention made through the two GEOs, namely it should be clear that GEO 13 won’t be reinvented, resurrected in various forms. That is why it’s important, even though it may seem slightly redundant from a juridical standpoint, for it to be rejected in Parliament through a law. If there is really political will to put an end to these discussions, which have inflicted a great deal of harm on us, including abroad, then this is the solution: GEO 14 approved as fast as possible, and GEO 13 rejected,” Predoiu added.