PNL unanimously validates decision to designate Ciolos as nominee for Premier’s office

*Ciolos: PNL slogan – “Through our own strength” – better suited than ever * PNL took painful decisions

PNL’s National Council unanimously validated on Wednesday the decision to designate Dacian Ciolos as the party’s nominee for the Premier’s office and to include his “Platform 100” principles in the party’s governing platform.

“Starting today, we have included the ‘Romania 100’ platform in our governing platform,” Secretary General Ilie Bolojan said.

“At this moment, PNL will show up in the elections with three elements: the teams of candidates selected at the level of each county, the ‘Romania 100’ platform and Dacian Ciolos as nominee for the Premier’s office,” he added. His announcement received applause.

Ciolos: PNL slogan – “Through our own strength” – better suited than ever. PNL took painful decisions

Present at PNL’s National Council meeting on Wednesday, Dacian Ciolos said that the changes that PNL has underwent since the local elections give him the confidence they can work together and they can rally around a platform the people disappointed with politics, people who are waiting for “reforms, frankness and efficiency.”

“I am confident the whole evolution your party has experienced will also reflect in energy that would allow you and allow us to jointly regain the confidence of people,” Ciolos added, insisting that the ‘Romania 100’ platform he launched proposes responsible governance.

Ciolos also told Liberals that PNL’s old slogan – “Through our own strength” – is now better suited than ever, because change first starts at an individual level.

“You’ve accepted to set the tone for changes; this gives me the confidence that we can work together”

Premier Dacian Ciolos stated on Wednesday that the Liberals have accepted to set the tone for changes by proposing new people and implementing integrity criteria, arguments that give him the confidence that he can work with the party in support of the joint project.

“I hope we can build around this platform (‘Romania 100’ – editor’s note) a project with which to propose a new manner of governing. (…) You are a party which – I noticed this ever since the local elections – has accepted to set the tone for this change and you have taken some decisions which, considering the party’s history in recent years, were probably painful decisions for some. The decision to give up on certain people who dedicated their lives to the party but who, for different reasons, probably because of the way politicking was understood in a certain period, caused certain problems that created this difficult communication between a political party and society. You have decided to take this step, to send forward new people, to implement integrity criteria that were not just on paper but were put into practice, and at the same time to come up with new ideas too,” Dacian Ciolos said at PNL’s National Council meeting.

He pointed out that this gives him the confidence he can work jointly with PNL.

“I believe we have both understood that very many people who no longer have confidence in politics could be rallied around in support of a joint project,” the Premier added.

“Our role is to rebuild the link between democratic institutions and citizens”

Premier Dacian Ciolos stated on Wednesday in his speech at the National Liberal Party’s National Council meeting that their role is to rebuild the link between democratic institutions and the citizens who want to see “honesty, efficiency and frankness” in political and governing decisions.

“I am confident the whole evolution your party has recently experienced will also reflect in energy that would allow you and allow us to jointly regain the confidence of people who are now sitting on the side-lines. Romania first needs those people who want reform, who want changes in this country, who are ready to get involved for these changes and I believe our role is to rebuild that link between democratic institutions which should assume these changes and the citizens who are waiting to see honesty, efficiency and frankness in political decisions, in governing decisions,” Ciolos said.

He added that changes at a collective level cannot be assumed as long as change does not start “with ourselves,” with each individual’s way of approaching matters.

Gorghiu: Mr. Dragnea, stop hoping, you will never be Romania’s Prime Minister!

PNL President Alina Gorghiu told PSD President Liviu Dragnea on Wednesday that he will never be Prime Minister.

Ciolos after PNL’s National Council: I don’t intend to get involved in campaign

At the end of the Liberals’ meeting Ciolos took pictures with the ones present at the event.

He stated that he doesn’t intend to get involved in the election campaign for the elections, which will be held on 11 December.

“I have answered to their invitation so I could present and sustain what I have proposed and I hope that these ideas won’t be left only on paper, they should also be found in the governance programs, which I will be proposing in the election campaign.

He pointed out that he is not the prime minister of a party. “I didn’t come here to support my persona, but to endorse some things which I proposed and in which I believe,” the Government head stated.

Dacian Ciolos confirmed he will be attending the liberals’ rally that will take place on Sunday. “It’s the same idea of having the chance to send these messages, to explain what we wrote on paper. I believe that is a good method. Not just to run in the election campaign. The campaign starts on the 11th (e.n.- of November),” Ciolos mentioned.

The Prime Minister stated that there isn’t any contract signed with the PNL regarding the rights to use his image in the campaign. He stated that he agreed with the use of his image, if associated with ideas and “Romania 100″ Platform.