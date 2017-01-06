PNL, USR, PMP challenge constitutionality of law enabling Gov’t to pass ordinances

The National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the People’s Movement Party (PMP) have raised a constitutionality challenge with Romania’s Constitutional Court (CCR) in regards to the law enabling the Government to pass ordinances during the Parliamentary vacation, mentioning that it does not respect the rigors of the constitution.

“PSD [Social Democrat Party, at rule], if they want to govern, they should respect the law and get to work, because they hold parliamentary majority and can always issue emergency ordinances. The National Liberal Party watches over respect for the law and considers that any governing act must respect these rigors, including the constitutional ones. For this reason, the PNL has submitted today the constitutionality challenge on the law enabling the Government to pass simple ordinances,” a National Liberal Party release remitted on Friday to AGERPRES shows.

The Liberals mention that this challenge is also supported by the USR and PMP members of parliament and has as a basis arguments invoked by the Legislative Council.

Furthermore, the National Liberal Party draws attention that the law does not respect constitutional rigors.

“The project exceeds the limits set down by the Constitution in article 115, paragraph 1, referring to the domain of organic laws which cannot be the subject of the Law enabling the Government,” the Liberals claim.

According to the National Liberal Party, the PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea, is spreading misinformation regarding an alleged “blocking of activity” of the Government generated by this demarche.

“In reality, Liviu Dragnea is using the confusion often spread in public space between simple ordinances and emergency ordinances. The Dragnea – Grindeanu Government is not blocked by anything to put into practice its desired initiatives through emergency ordinances, until the resolving of the challenge by the CCR. We do not doubt that the current Government will use this instrument and will prove political will in this sense,” PNL emphasizes.

In the challenge submitted, mention is also made that the law is infringing the principle of separation and balance of state powers.

“The law regarding the enabling of the Government to issue ordinances does not have a concise, sober, clear and precise character that would exclude any doubts,” PNL says.

The challenge was signed by 53 MPs of the PNL, 25 of the USR, and 10 from PMP.

The Parliament adopted on Thursday the law enabling the Government to issue ordinances.