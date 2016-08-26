PNL’s Blaga: We are open to technocrats, yet we beg nobody

The National Liberal Party (PNL)’s co-chair, Vasile Blaga on Thursday said that his party is open to the technocrats, but they do not beg from anybody

“Mr. Ciolos, and other colleagues of his are very welcome to the party, but things are driven into an area where I have one thing to say clearly, as I’ll say it also tomorrow and you’ll see: this party has people for several governments, so we do not beg from anybody. We are open to the technocrats, but we beg nobody,” stated Blaga, ahead of the works of the PNL’s Local Elected Officials’ League.

He asserted that the stance of the PNL has not changed a bit as regards the technocrats after a survey they have carried out lately.

Blaga also said that the PNL will further support the Ciolos Government, although the Executive headed by Premier Dacian Ciolos ‘has not observed the only condition the Liberals have put when he was sworn in – namely to depoliticize the administration.’

“We’ve backed the Government and said we were going to support it as long as it does good things and it did enough good things. Look what would have happened in an electoral year if the PSD (Social Democrat Party – author’s note) were at rule. We definitely were not in this stable economic climate Romania currently is,” the PNL co-chair added, according to Agerpres.