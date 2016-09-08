PNL’s Busoi: Dacian Ciolos can continue as Premier, but at helm of political Gov’t

Cristian Busoi, president of the National Liberal Party’s (PNL) Bucharest branch, stated on Monday that at this moment there is a low probability for Dacian Ciolos to run in the parliamentary elections on behalf of PNL, but this does not mean that there cannot be a political project that involves him, in the sense of him continuing his stint as Premier but at the helm of a political government instead of a government of technocrats.

The leader of PNL Bucharest pointed out that his call on Premier Dacian Ciolos was followed by public and non-public feedback and that Ciolos is determined not to run in the parliamentary elections on the lists of any political party.

“In my opinion, the talk of a candidacy on behalf of PNL has a very low probability at this moment, it’s almost ruled out,” Cristian Busoi stated, News.ro informs.

He pointed out that “this does not mean that, without him being a candidate on PNL’s lists, there cannot be a political project that involves Dacian Ciolos, which would mean backing his continued stint as Premier but at the helm of a political government, not of a government of technocrats, as is normal and expected by the public following the parliamentary elections.”

“So, there can be a political project involving Mr. Ciolos without him being a candidate on PNL’s lists,” Busoi added.

He also stated that, “after the parliamentary elections, the only possibility of forming a government is that of forming a political government in which parties would endorse, through a majority, politicians that would take over the government portfolios.”

Premier Dacian Ciolos stated last Wednesday on TVR that he would certainly not join a political party, would not create a party and would not run in the parliamentary elections, but he encouraged the ministers who want to get involved in politics to do so in order to continue their projects. Nevertheless, he did not want to comment on the possibility of being appointed Premier again.