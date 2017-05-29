PNL’s Busoi: Ilie Bolojan goes on a wrong way; he should remember that he contributed to the disastrous strategy in the parliamentary elections

PNL Bucharest President, Cristian Busoi wrote on Saturday, on Facebook, that the Liberal Mayor of Oradea, Ilie Bolojan, goes “on a wrong way”, being “insulting” that he made it clear that people in the party who support his motion are consumers of votes. Busoi wished to mention that, before giving lessons, Bolojan should remember that he is one of those who implemented the “disastrous” strategy in the parliamentary elections. “I respect Ilie Bolojan as a manager and a mayor. But I believe he goes on a wrong way by making the yesterday statements at Craiova. I expected him to criticize PSD and Olguta Vasilescu, not his fellows in PNL. I have no problem because he criticizes me; it’s a normal thing, we are in an internal competition, although I am not directly competing against him, since he assumed no candidacy. But I believe it is insulting to made it clear that people like Nicolae Robu, Daniel Buda, Marian Petrache, Vasile Iliuta, Marcel Vela, Mugur Cozmanciuc and other colleagues who voted my motion, are consumer of votes” stated the PNL candidate for the party’s presidency.

Busoi said that it’s “mistake and a bad thing to divide PNL in bad people and good people, in West and South”.

“This thinking has led us where we are. Before giving lessons, Mr. Bolojan should remember that he is one of the few who guaranteed and implemented the disastrous strategy in the parliamentary elections. If he wants to help PNL, he should enter in the public arena and criticize PSD, fight in the TV shows, because we need a team to fight against PSD” Cristian Busoi concluded.

The Liberal Mayor of Oadea, Ilie Bolojan, explained on Friday, in a press conference held at Craiova, which are the reasons for which he will not vote for Cristian Busoi’s motion for the presidency of the National Liberal Party, stating, among others, that Busoi doesn’t have a “leader equipment”.