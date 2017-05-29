PNL’s Catarama: Our strategic goal is to support Iohannis win the elections of 2019

Viorel Catarama, who is running for the PNL President, stated on Saturday at Cluj that, if he will become the leader of the party, his main goal will be to support Klaus Iohannis to win the elections of 2019, mentioning that “the great danger for Romania is that PNL will continue to collapse, the right-wing will not exist anymore and PSD will get Romania either by suspension, or in 2019”.

Viorel Catarama stated in a press conference that if he will become the President of the National liberal Party, his main goal is to support Klaus Iohannis’s candidacy.

“All my speech and my motion is based on avoiding the danger of President Iohannis being dismissed and replaced by a PSD representative. My main fear is that PNL will not weaken so much that it can no longer support the current president. Our strategic goal is to support Mr. Iohannis to win the elections of 2019. Not by words, not by statements, but by acting. We must pass the 30 percent barrier to propel him in the second round. The great danger for Romania is that PNL will continue to collapse, the right-wing will not exist anymore and PSD will get Romania either by suspension, or in 2019, and will become a state party, will decapitate justice, make a band with access to the theft of the public money and the consequence will be other 2 million Romanians going abroad” Catarama stated.

He added that his party “is still floating” only thanks to the Transylvanian branches, and without them, “PNL would be much lower”.

“A party with a potential of 50% reached only 10% in Bucharest and 20% over the country. This counter-performance is supported by Transylvania. If Transylvania wouldn’t exist, PNL would be much lower. This situation can be repaired only with Transylvania’s help. I came here to ask it to have a position which brings unity inside the party and transforms the party in a center-right one, with a right-centered ideology” Viorel Catarama stated.

“I’m not interested in the opinion of those who are social aid dependent, since they don’t vote for me, anyway”

Catarama also stated on Saturday at Cluj Napoca that his party project is not designed to please people who have a different ideology than the center-right one, because he is not interested in the opinion of those who are social aid dependent, since “those guys” don’t vote for him, anyway. Catarama added that he will be concerned about the accusations of extremism only after he will came to govern and implement the measures he thought about.

During his tour of several Transylvanian branches, Viorel Catarama stated at Cluj that he doesn’t aim to please other people than those having a center-right ideology, arguing that according to a survey ordered by him and Cristian Busoi, it was very clearly shown that there are many people who support his program.

“I received many letters and congratulation online and offline messages. I haven’t received so many messages in all my life, and all these people are supporting the idea that people who are fit to work must be sent to work, not receive social aids. I’m not interested in the opinion of those who are social aid dependent, since they don’t vote for me anyway. I am not interested in this. I don’t want to please those on the left-wing only to get a few votes from them. I am right-wing oriented and I am working only on the right-wing” Catarama stated.

Being asked to comment on the statements according to which his program is deemed to be an extremist one and those comparing him to the Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Viorel Catarama explained that he will be concerned on these things after he will become the leader of the party and will implement the measures in the program.

“Viktor Orban is the Hungarian PM since many years, based on a right-wing program. Things of which he is accused are his problem. I will reply if I am deemed to be extremist after I will get 50% for PNL, I will govern and implement the right-wing measures. For the moment, this is a very successful project among young and elder people. Any person who works, who have worked in his or her life, who paid fees and wanted to have a corresponding compensation, supports this program” Viorel Catarama also stated.