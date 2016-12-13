PNL’s Gorghiu: Those who earn merits to be fair proposals for interim positions in party’s leadership

Party meritocracy and those who obtained results in the 11 December parliamentary elections will be concrete proposals for the interim positions, National Liberal Party (PNL)’s leader Alina Gorghiu said on Monday evening.

“The talk with the organisations’ leaders who garnered [votes] over the country average was informal. It is not a talk to make official decisions after it. And yet a conclusion was reached (…). There will be a rule we should carry out for the positions that vacated and the interim positions: party meritocracy and those who have obtained results are going to be, in my opinion, concrete proposals for the interim jobs that I and Ilie Bolojan (PNL’s secretary general) have just quit. You’ll see tomorrow (Tuesday – author’s note) which these proposals are in the National Permanent Bureau (BPN) and I hope they’ll be well received,” said Gorghiu, at the PNL headquarters.

“The goal I have always had in mind, whether it came to a finalisation or not, was supported by people who have brought results in the PNL. It is high time to make decisions that work towards this direction. Be it a variant with a suppler leadership, be it an interim from a certain branch or another, be it the congress to be organised by a committee of six or ten, these are aspects the tomorrow’s BPN exclusively will make clear,” added Alina Gorghiu.

She stressed she’ll have a proposal for the BPN which obviously will suffer amendments, probably such nuances, too, but will also have a proposal to her colleagues, as well.

The PNL chairwoman Alina Gorghiu announced on Monday evening that she was going to quit the party’s wheel and that her gesture was announced by other liberal leaders, too.

“I had constant talks with my party colleagues ever since yesterday (Sunday – author’s note), with the local leaders, with the central leadership and I told them that there is no other gesture to me but to quit the wheel. (…)

There are other leaders in the party’s leadership who assume the same attitude I have previously described,” Gorghiu told a news conference.

PNL’s Saftoiu: Solidary with team, I resigned from First-Deputy Chair of National Liberal Party

Adriana Saftoiu announced on Monday evening her resignation from First-Deputy Chair of National Liberal Party (PNL).

“I have resigned from the First-Deputy Chair position, solidary with the team (of course, I can be self-ironic and mention that, for me, to resign it is already of a second nature, positions do not define me), although, with witnesses, I have said it is no good to fool ourselves. The prognosis of PNL result (particularly in Bucharest) has been confirmed. It is not a title of glory, but I hope in the future not to hear anymore that I am negative and pessimist! For the simple fact that I do not fool myself, regardless what is the stake! And it was visible, for those who did not want the comfort, that the strategy was poor. Not the one from the campaign! But long before!,” Saftoiu posted on Facebook.

She considers that it is ‘a proof of infantilism for the whole analysis to be reduced to a campaign’.

“Those who actually have this experience (of the election campaign) know that, in one-round elections, the campaign does not contribute vastly: it only informs you when to vote and who are the competitors. People already have their options when the campaign starts. The period before the campaign is crucial! And the elections are lost first of all by demotivating the party members. If you constantly tell them that they are less good, that the ‘new’ candidates are more valuable, when you advance candidates who do not say pretty much anything in favour of those sharing election flyers alongside the candidate, do not expect the party members to mobilize the voting. No speeches, no names, no ‘new’ candidates mobilize the party members who are campaigning! I insist: only the one who did not campaign does not know the value of the party members,” Saftoiu says.

