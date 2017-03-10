PNL’s Orban: Tariceanu has no relation with Liberalism, he’s a mere help of Dragnea

Liberal Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern city of Galati, in a news conference, that the head of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has no relation with Liberalism, since he is a help of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s leader Liviu Dragnea.

“Unfortunately, for Mr. Popescu-Tariceanu I can say but that I decry his today situation, namely that he is a PSD’s help. In my opinion, Mr. Tariceanu today has no relation whatsoever with Liberalism, he is a help of Dragnea’s,” Orban asserted.

“I run for the position of PNL head, to give the National Liberal Party character and identity, force and credibility. I run because today PNL needs a leadership of the most noted people, people who are enjoying the highest confidence inside and outside the party. I run because I know I can work hard to make the party credible again, to relaunch the PNL, to gain back the electorate lost in the past two years so that the PNL becomes again the Right political force that has the capacity to win any kind of elections to come,” said Orban.

Ludovic Orban asserted that if he will be elected PNL leader, this party will back all of the measures in the programme of President Iohannis, whom he will have with a “transparent partnership” in particular because the latter has become President of Romania as PNL candidate.

When asked if he will back Iohannis and if he will make mistakes, Orban answered: “Like I said, we back all measures of President Klaus Iohannis’s programme.”