PNL’s Oros: It seems like the motion of censure will also be voted by some PSD MPs. PNL to organise anti-Gov’t protests throughout the country on Monday

Deputy Adrian Oros, Vice-President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), on Sunday told a press conference in Cluj that, as far as he knew, it seemed like the motion of censure against the Tudose Cabinet will also be signed by some of the Social Democratic MPs.

“PNL submitted on Friday a motion of censure to be read in Parliament on Monday, before a date for the voting is set. We submitted the motion now because the government already lost its legitimacy 3-4 months ago, since it won the elections with promises it did not honor. The main concerns of the Government are to cover the electoral promises by fiscal tricks and reform the justice fields, so that some of the PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party and Alliance of Liberal and Democratic Liberals) coalition will get rid of their criminal files. As far as we know, it seems that the motion will be signed including by some of the Social Democrats MPS, who are unpleased with Liviu Dragnea and realize that the party has an image problem because of Dragnea’s criminal problems,” said Oros.

He also said that the text of the motion will be read by the representatives of the PNL in front of the Cluj Prefecture.

“On Monday, 6 pm, when we are going to read the motion of censure in Parliament, we are also going to read a synthesis of the motion of censure in front of the prefecture offices nationwide,” the PNL Vice-President also said.

PNL to organise anti-Gov’t protests throughout the country on Monday

National Liberal Party’s (PNL) county branches will organise on Monday, starting at 5 p.m., throughout the country, protests against the PSD-ALDE Government. According to the party’s leaders, the actions are part of the information campaign launched in order to prompt all MPs, regardless of their political stripes, to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion and of sacking the Tudose Government.

“On Monday, November 20, starting at 5 p.m., PNL branches will organise at county level events occasioned by the public presentation of the no-confidence motion. PNL members and sympathisers will meet at the party’s county headquarters, from where they will travel toward the headquarters of prefectures. On this occasion, the text of the no-confidence motion will be publicly presented and handed over to the Government’s local representatives. All citizens dissatisfied with the current Government’s counter-performance and attitude, as well as the representatives of civil society and associative structures, are invited to take part in the events. The action is part of the information campaign launched by PNL in order to prompt all MPs, regardless of their political stripes, to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion and of sacking the Tudose Government,” reads a PNL press release.

