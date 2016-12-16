PNL’s Turcan: PNL has discussions with other parties of right, including ALDE, to create majority

Interim Chairperson of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan stated on Friday that the Liberals had and will continue to have discussions with other forces of the Right-wing in order to create a majority coalition in Parliament, including with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), but without offering Calin Popescu Tariceanu the position of Chairman of the PNL.

“I noticed with bitterness the statement of a former Liberal Prime Minister (Calin Popescu Tariceanu – e.n.) which brutally rejects the idea of a Right-wing governance and of a Right-wing coalition in Romania. It was and it is PNL’s duty to try to build a Government which offers Romania a a long-term development programme, a programme focused on investments and creating jobs and not an underdevelopment programme, like I have seen the Social Democratic Party (PSD) offering to the public local administrations that they lead. (…) The PNL will continue on the path of gathering and coagulating Right-wing forces in Romania, hoping we will be able to offer citizens a solid governance, which will bring prosperity and welfare to citizens of this country,” Raluca Turcanu stated in a press conference.

When asked if discussions were carried out with Co-Chairman of the ALDE Calin Popescu Tariceanu in order to create a Right-wing coalition and if he was offered the position of Chairman of the PNL, she responded as follows: “On the level of the PNL leadership, it hasn’t been discussed, not for a second, offering Calin Popescu Tariceanu the position of Chairman of the PNL. (…) There have been informal discussions of some colleagues, but those discussions didn’t refer to offering Calin Popescu Tariceanu the position of Chairman of the PNL.”

She added that discussions will continue and that these were carried out on a level of “political structures” and not individually, with persons.

Turcan confirmed that the PNL also had discussions with the People’s Movement Party (PMP) leadership.

She mentioned that a possible name for the Prime Minister office might appear after a parliamentary majority shapes up.

When asked if she sees possible forming a Right-wing majority, after the calculations made following the announcement of the final results by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Turcan stated: “Yes, it’s possible.”

President Iohannis: I want a powerful PNL, I do not wish to convert it into a pocket party

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that he wants a powerful National Liberal Party (PNL) and that he doesn’t want to convert this party into a pocket party.

“I want a powerful PNL and, under no circumstance, I would want to change the PNL into a pocket party. My wish, but this depends a lot on the people in the PNL, is for the party to transform into a very powerful party of Romania,” the head of stated said in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

When asked if he takes responsibility for the outcome that the PNL recorded in elections, he responded as follows: “Certainly, but I don’t believe it is called guilt, I believe it is called otherwise. Yes, I have participated in the creation of the new PNL from the old PNL and old Democratic Liberal Party (PDL), and in respect to the pocket I haven’t found any party and I don’t intend to.”

Deputy of the PNL Ludovic Orban stated on Friday that “many foolish things done by the PNL leadership could have been imposed as decisions in the party, being presented in a false way as representing the president’s will.” “In reality I am convinced that Iohannis didn’t know most of them. Many leaders have tried and are still trying to legitimize themselves through the open door that they have at the Cotroceni. Many appointments of people were made as coming from the Cotroceni Palace,” Ludovic Orban wrote on his Facebook page.