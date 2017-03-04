Raluca Turcan: Proposal to relax integrity criteria for PNL members, rejected

Interim National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairperson Raluca Turcan announced on Saturday that the proposal to relax the integrity criteria in the party statute was rejected by the National Political Bureau (BPN).

“This proposal to relax the integrity criteria was unanimously rejected in the statute committee and also in the National Standing Bureau, which means that it won’t be taken into discussion in the National Council of Coordination. PNL firmly and consistently respects a commitment made to all those who want our partnership of placing above any political interest the integrity in the public office, the involvement and will to participate in correct decisions to the citizen’s interest. (…) This proposal was made [decision] especially because PNL unanimously assumed to respect the integrity criteria. Lately, we have assisted to some street movements of a similar extent to the 1989 Revolution. The society asked for integrity, decency, equality in front of the law. PNL must be the first one to listen to the message of the street and to take into account the people’s requests for improving the quality of the political decision, and integrity is a fundamental pillar,” Raluca Turcan said at the Parliament Palace.

She showed that the proposal to relax the integrity criteria came from some party members who are not part of the BPN.

Turcan pointed out that the modifications to the PNL statute have been adopted by unanimity of votes and were going to be discussed in the National Council of Coordination, which assembled on Saturday afternoon at Parliament.

“This way, PNL will enter the final stretch for organising internal elections,” Turcan underscored.

The BPN of the PNL rejected the proposal to modify the statute in the sense that “in the case of members holding leadership positions inside the party, the suspension from office is applied in case of preventive or home arrest measures, as well as in case of final sentences.”

Moreover, also rejected was the modification aimed at withdrawing the political support for the party representatives holding appointed positions in the local and central public administration against who there has been pronounced a final sentence decision, for having committed an offense.

PNL National Convention, convened on 17 June

The National Convention of the National Liberal Party (PNL) was convened on 17 June, in Bucharest, as decided by the PNL National Council of Coordination.

A number of 5,000 people is expected to participate in the event, to vote on the PNL leadership.

Also on Saturday, the Coordination Council approved the members of the committee for organising internal elections.

The committee is made up of Daniela Cimpean, Florin Alexe, Ioan Balan, Claudia Benchescu, Lucian Bode, Cristian Chirtes, Cristian Olteanu, Cezar Preda.

Furthermore, the components of the committee for the modification of the PNL statute were also voted on Saturday, to include: Catalin Boboc, Daniel Buda, Cristian Buican, Costica Canacheu, Victor Paul Dobre, Razvan Prisca, Mircea Toader, Cristina Traila, Mihai Voicu.