PNL’s Turcan: PSD attacks on private capital confirm chaos in Government’s economic thinking

The series of attacks launched by the Social Democrat Party (PSD) on private capital confirms the chaos in the economic thinking of the Government, said, on Sunday, the interim chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Raluca Turcan.

“The series of attacks launched by the PSD on private capital confirms the chaos in the economic thinking of the PSD-ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats]. Do you remember the economic program of the PSD? What a shame! Overtaxing private capital is all the PSD knows in matters of economy. PSD is now stirring up demagogically the topic of multinationals as the enemies of Romania, when the underlying issue is the lack of authentic competition in domains crucial for economic development. PSD has always preferred the lack of competition. For example, PSD tolerates the extortion of Romanians due to limited competition in the insurance and utilities sectors,” Turcan wrote on Facebook.

She added, in context, that the PSD is doing nothing about the problem of Mandatory Car Insurance (RCA) prices.

“If they were thinking of Romanians, the PSD would be preoccupied about the need to consolidate competition on the insurance market, but also the efficiency of the ASF [Financial Oversight Authority], so that Romanians get fair prices for RCA; so, zero preoccupation at the PSD for the high prices paid by Romanians. PSD does nothing regarding the matter of exaggerated tariffs to connect new constructions to utilities (electricity and gas). From delays in connection, to the imposing of certain companies that would build the connection, this domain reeks of lack of competition; again, zero preoccupation at the PSD for the high prices paid by Romanians. These are just two examples of matters important to Romanians, but about which Messrs. Dragnea, Grindeanu and Tariceanu do not care,” the interim chairman of the PNL mentioned.

She requested the PSD to exit its “state of uselessness”, to give up the intimidation and blackmail of private companies that support the state budget and to return to the citizen’s priorities as fast as possible.