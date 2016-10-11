Pole To Win International announces new Bucharest studio

Pole To Win International (PTWI) announces the opening of its latest studio in Bucharest, Romania, in a move further consolidating the outsourcing leader’s European presence and global footprint of over 30 locations. PTW Bucharest will offer PTWI’s core services in customer experience, functional quality assurance, localization quality assurance and software quality assurance.

The space is over 720 sq.m. and is located in Anchor Plaza at the Plaza Romania complex in Western Bucharest.

2016 has been a year of extraordinary expansion for PTWI. The company has already announced new studios in Seattle, USA and Hyderabad, India. PTWI subsidiary SIDE has also announced growth in Shanghai, China, and has confirmed the opening of SIDE Los Angeles in early 2017.

“Pole To Win is once again expanding into exciting new territories as part of our ongoing global growth strategy,” said Deborah Kirkham, PTWI President and Chief Operating Officer. “We identified Bucharest as a key location for us in Eastern Europe because of the multilingual talent pool, the thriving games and tech community in the city, and the potential for growth at that location. Our goal is to ensure our clients continue to benefit from our ever-expanding flexible and streamlined global service model, with Bucharest now the third studio within PTWI’s European facilities network.”

Pole To Win Romania SRL will be located in 26Z Timisoara Boulevard in District 6 of Bucharest. The location is well connected by public transport with a large student population nearby. It will initially have around 20 employees but has growth capacity for up to a minimum of 100 employees.

About Pole To Win International

Pole To Win International is the world’s premier digital and interactive media outsource solutions provider with 4000+ team members across over 30 studios worldwide. Our range of services includes: quality engineering, quality assurance, localization, customer experience, talent acquisition and audio production services. We offer over two decades of experience and the infrastructure to create customized support for projects and clients of all sizes.

Pole To Win International, comprising of global subsidiaries, is a UK-based holding company under the umbrella of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc. POLE TO WIN is a registered trademark of Pole To Win Co., Ltd in Japan and other countries.