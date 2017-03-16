Police trade unions stage protest over uniform wage law

About 100 police officers – members of the ‘Europol’ European Police trade union protested on Thursday in front of the Labour Ministry against the uniform wage bill.

“We are here for the uniform wage bill that has been talked about for two weeks now, but no one has seen. It’s about our future. We also protest the unfair enforcement of Government Decision No. 1 on the minimum wage. About 40,000 police staff are currently paid the minimum wage of 1,450 lei – bonuses included,” said Europol union president Cosmin Andrei.

Asked why Europol police staged a separate protest from their approximately 1,000 peers who demonstrated on the same day in front of the Interior Ministry, Andrei said that the protest is targeted at both institutions.

“Basically, it’s not just one ministry to blame, it’s the fault of the government and mainly of these two ministries: the Labour Ministry and the Ministry of Interior. We split our protest to show our discontent with both of them: the Ministry of Interior for the manner it applied the decision on the minimum wage and the Ministry of Labour for the wage grid. We are waiting for the two ministries to react because police staff are slow to get heated, we are disciplined by nature, but we are the last budget category. Our salaries increased by just 59 lei since 2008,” said the EUROPOL leader.

Cosmin Andrei said they will probably hold talks with the Minister of Public Consultation and Social Dialogue, but that he does not expect Thursday’s negotiations to be decisive.