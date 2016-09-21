Polish investments in Romania nearly 500 million Euros

The Polish investments in Romania are estimated this year at almost 500 million Euros, Romania being a very good partner for the investors, according to the representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland to Romania Wlodzimierz Sadizik (photo).

“I’m here for three years, and year after year, our trade exceeded four billion Euros due to the fact that Romania is a very good partner for the Polish investors. (…) We estimate that the Polish investments are currently around 500 million Euros,” the Head of the Trade and Investment Promotion Section within Polish Embassy to Romania Wlodzimierz Sadizik stated on Wednesday in southeastern Tulcea.

During the meetings with business persons from Tulcea County, Wlodzimierz Sadizik expressed his openness regarding the extention of the Polish-Romanian cooperation, stating that environment protection is an area that needs the collaboration of the two countries.

“Yearly, I organize Polish business missions in Romania. The investors visited Bucharest, Cluj, Arad, Constanta, but they never been to Tulcea. Maybe in the future you will help me organize here this kind of commercial mission in order to show the Poles that this region represents an area with good investment prospects and also with possibilities to extend the Polish-Romanian economic cooperation,” the Embassy of the Republic of Poland’s official said.

At the end of 2015, according to the statistics of the National Trade Register Office, as many as 862 Polish companies were registered in Romania, with a direct invested capital of 384 million Euros.