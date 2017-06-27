Politicians’ reactions to PSD’s proposal for PM

Acting PM Grindeanu says he expected Tudose’s being nominated for PM office

Acting Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday upon arriving to the Victoria Governmental Palace that he expected Mihai Tudose’s being nominated for the prime minister office, after the censure motion against the Grindeanu Cabinet was adopted by Parliament.

Grindeanu arrived at the Gov’t house around 10:15, pointing out, in a discussion with the media, that he expected Tudose’s being nominated for the prime minister office and that an office was prepared for him on the first floor of the Victoria Palace.

At the same time, he pointed out that he is going to make an activity report on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Orban: Nominating Mihai Tudose as Premier puzzles me; according to PSD report, he fulfilled no measure

On Monday, PNL President Ludovic Orban expressed his confusion with PSD nominating Mihai Tudose (photo) for the PM’s office, stating he fulfilled no governing platform measure during his term in office as Economy Minister.

“I’m left puzzled by this nomination because I saw the report that Dragnea presented, the one with zero measures fulfilled, two measures partially fulfilled and, if I’m not mistaken, 17 unfulfilled governing platform measures. If a Social Democrat is not good at the Economy Ministry, I don’t see why he would be good as Premier,” Ludovic Orban said.

The PNL leader said he met Mihai Tudose during the parliamentary elections campaign, in a commune in which the Liberals defeated the Social Democrats.

“I remember I met Mihai Tudose face to face, in the Viziru commune, during the elections, where he was waiting for Mr Dragnea and, fortunately, we defeated the Social Democrats in the Viziru commune, so my presence there had a more beneficial effect than Mr Tudose and Mr Dragnea’s presence,” Orban added.

USR is asking for the withdrawal of Mihai Tudose as the proposal for the PM: He doesn’t meet the integrity and competence criteria

The Save Romania Union (USR) asked on Monday, through a press release, the withdrawal of Mihai Tudose as the proposal for the PM, made by PSD-ALDE, arguing that he cannot be accepted since he doesn’t meet the integrity and competence criteria, after he was accused that he plagiarized his PhD thesis, written under Gabriel Oprea’s coordination, and he hasn’t met any of the measures contained by the government program as the Economy Minister.

“The Save Romania Union Party appreciates that the proposal of Mihai Tudose as the PM of Romania, made by the PSD-ALDE coalition, is unacceptable. Mihai Tudose’s nomination for this position doesn’t meet the criteria publicly enunciated by the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, in order to accept such a proposal, both in terms of integrity and of the proven ability to rule the Government” reads a press release sent by USR.

The party invokes against Tudose the accusations of plagiarism and “the zero performance” as the Economy Minister.

“Mihai Tudose is accused of plagiarism in the research work for his PhD thesis, performed under Gabriel Oprea’s coordination at the National Intelligence Academy, paying copyright for the plagiarized text. Save Romania Union appreciates that such an explanation represents a blamable behavior related to the integrity criteria imposed by the requirements of a PhD thesis, and a disregard for the mandatory requirements of intellectual honesty demanded by the academic community. At the same time, Mihai Tudose’s activity as Economy Minister within the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu disqualifies him for the PM position, since a ‘zero’ performance of the Minister Tudose in fulfilling the measures assumed through the government program has been established in the assessment made by his own party” also reads the USR press release.

“We are back 20 years ago. He’s the kind of a man that seems to be taken out from the old cadre of the Romanian Communist Party. A man with serious morality, integrity and competence problems. He shown nothing in any of the governments and positions he held. There is no important professional success in 20 years of politics, which can legitimate Mr. Tudose for the PM position” stated Dan Barna, USR’s spokesman.

Following these criticisms, USR is asking President Klaus Iohannis to reject the proposal of Mihai Tudose for the PM position and to ask for another nomination to be made by the PSD-ALDE coalition.

Plesoianu: I will not vote for the new Government led by Mihai Tudose; nobody mocks me, what is happening is lamentable

The PSD MP Liviu Plesoianu wrote on Monday on Facebook that he will not vote for the new Government led by Mihai Tudose, because it would be against all his beliefs, and nobody “mocks” him, what happened in the meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee being lamentable.

“I said that after the motion, there will be days when I will give a hard time to the PSD leadership… I suggest them to short these days. Because this is the first day: I will NOT vote for the new Government led by Mihai Tudose! It would be AGAINST all my beliefs. NOBODY mocks me or those who voted for us! What happened today is LAMENTABLE…” the Social Democrat stated.

Plesoianu wished to mention that he insists that no one from the party shouldn’t try to convince him to vote a PSD-ALDE Government led by Mihai Tudose. “I will be back with a wider comment. Meanwhile, #INSIST that no one from the party should try to convince me, in ANY way. I will NOT vote for a PSD-ALDE Government led by Mihai Tudose. That’s it.” Liviu Plesoianu concluded.

This is the second time when the MP Plesoianu is criticizing the Government; the first time was on last Tuesday, when he said that it is inadmissible for the party leaders to negotiate important issues with UDMR without previously asking for the Social Democrat parliamentary group’s opinion. Plesoianu said that he will give a “hard time” to the PSD leadership.

“Tomorrow, I will vote for the motion only because I am totally convinced that Ponta and Grindeanu are only wheels of the System. But starting from tomorrow, as long as I will be a member of this party, I will give a hard time to the current PSD leadership! How can you not consult with the party’s parliamentarians before starting to negotiate such things with UDMR??? It’s inadmissible! That’s it. It doesn’t work like this anymore…” Liviu Plesoianu wrote.