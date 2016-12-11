*President Iohannis: I voted for a prosperous, powerful Romania

President Klaus Iohannis (photo) has stated that he has voted in the parliamentary elections for a prosperous and powerful Romania and has reiterated his call for Romanians to turn out to the polls.

“Personally, I voted for a prosperous and powerful Romania,” said the head of state, on Sunday, at the polling station organized at the Jean Monnet Highschool in Bucharest.

The head of state also urged Romanians to turn out to the polls.

“Today is an important day, election day, we are voting for Romania’s Parliament, a vote that decides what happens in Romania in the next four years. I invite you all to go out and vote,” said Iohannis.

PM Ciolos: Most important is for people to turn out to vote, regardless of political option

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos has stated on Sunday, in Zalau, upon exiting the polls that from his point of view the most important thing is that voters turn out to the polls in as high a number as possible, in order for the results to be representative, but also to have the legitimacy to follow the mandate they entrusted by voting.

“I believe the most important thing today is that as many people as possible turn out to vote and that’s regardless of political options. This is important for the result that we will have tonight be as representative as possible and today is the day in which voters can transmit to those leading Romania the most important messages for the next four years. Surely, in a participatory democracy consultation is very important all throughout the governing act, but I believe the most entitled to contest, to make observations upon what happens in the next four years are those who will turn out to the polls today, who are giving a mandate today to those who will lead Romania in the next four years and then, surely, they will have the legitimacy to follow the way the mandate they entrusted is applied. From my point of view it’s the most important thing,” Dacian Ciolos stated.

The Prime Minister has added that he is thinking mostly of youths that want to leave Romania, but also at those who wish to return to the country.

“This freedom to vote, to be able to choose our representatives was one that was won by struggle in Romania’s history and I believe it’s important to not disregard it and I am thinking especially at the youths, at those who I hear saying that ‘if things don’t go right in the country, I’d rather leave’. We all have the duty to try and make things go well in the country, before thinking of something else, if we truly love the places we were born in, if we want for things to go better. And things should actually go well so that those who are now abroad and want to return to be able to do so,” the Prime Minister said.

PSD’s Dragnea: I voted for competent, responsible governing

Social Democrat Party chairman Liviu Dragnea, has stated on Sunday, upon exiting the polls, that he has voted for “competent and responsible governing,” expressing his trust that Romanians will turn out in high numbers to the polls and make the difference “between reality and mere words.”

“I voted today for economic growth, for jobs, for more money in Romanians’ pockets,” Dragnea states, after voting around 9.30 AM in Turnu Magurele, at the polling station organized at the Mircea cel Batran School.

The PSD leader also showed that he voted for “competent and responsible governing” that can make the desiderata announced by him reality “starting tomorrow.”

Furthermore, Dragnea also said that he hopes Romanians will come in high numbers to the polls and show that they can make the difference “between reality and mere words.”

“I have voted for economic growth, for jobs, for more money in Romanians’ pockets, for higher pensions and wages, to improve rapidly the situation in healthcare and education and to give back dignity to doctors and to professors, for lower taxes and tariffs and to support businessmen, so that youths in Romania have better paying jobs, so that they can buy a house and rapidly reach the middle class, for a program to bring back to life the Romanian village, to feed ourselves from what we reap on our soil and not from poor quality imports. I want Romanians to feel at home in their country and Romania be a good home for all, not only part of them. I voted for competent and responsible governing that could do these things starting tomorrow. Not years from now. Tomorrow!,” said Liviu Dragnea.

PNL’s Gorghiu: I vote for normality, for hope and not resignation

National Liberal Party (PNL) chair Alina Gorghiu has stated that she has cast her ballot for “normality, for hope, not resignation,” “for realist solutions, not fantasies,” after casting her ballot around 10,30, at the “Carmen Sylva” Highschool in Timisoara.

“I vote for my child, my family, for my close ones, for all the people I would not like to disappoint,” said the PNL leader, who is heading the PNL Timis lists for the Senate, adding that it is the first time she is voting at this highschool, that her mother graduated from.

Furthermore, Gorghiu stated that she voted for “normality, for hope, not resignation,” “for realist solutions, not fantasies.”

The PNL leader also said that she urges all youths to vote and to take their friends, family and acquaintances and vote and to prove that “any strategy regarding absenteeism is history.”

PSD’s Ponta: I believe we have an extraordinary chance to start getting our country back from masters

Former prime minister Victor Ponta, a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the Gorj County’s lists for the Chamber of Deputies, said on Sunday in southwestern Targu-Jiu, upon exiting the polling station that he is hopeful that “today, we have an extraordinary chance to start to get our country back from the masters.”

“Firstly, I want to salute of the people who come to cast their vote and say that I, at least, have voted very determined for the Romanians, for us, ‘the slum’ as we are called by the ones who want to rule us, our masters, and I’m glad that I am part of the Romanians, of the ones who I say it again they call ‘the slum’, and I believe that today we have an extraordinary chance to start to get the country back from the masters. It won’t be easy, it won’t happen in one day, but I trust the Romanians and Romania,” specified Victor Ponta.

After casting his vote, Ponta was approached by writer Laurian Stanchescu, a candidate of the ‘Our Alliance Romania’ Gorj for the Chamber of Deputies, who asked him about the repatriation of the remains of sculptor Constantin Brancusi.

“Let’s have him back, I am with you in this fight. Problem is we fight with the French state. But, for now, wouldn’t you like to bring back the ones who are still alive?!,” Ponta asked Stanchescu.

Being asked what is his opinion about being approached by an opponent, the former Prime Minister answered: “It is not about an opponent, it is about the fact that we’ve all tried it by legal means – and we have a litigation with the French state. What could we do, the French confiscated out Brancusi. When we are strong enough to take him back… Here it is: let us preserve what Brancusi left to us and no longer mock our money, because you’ve seen the “engineering” they attempted to do this year on behalf of Brancusi. We have to fight the French state.”

USR’s Nicusor Dan: Today I am convinced to be a historical day for Romania

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Nicusor Dan voted on Sunday at the School No. 279 in Bucharest, expressing his conviction that today will be a historical day for Romania.

“I have voted for a new political class, I have voted for another way to do politics, I have voted for a better future for all Romanians. From what I have talked with the people that I have met, from what our colleagues conveyed from the counties, I have the conviction that today will be a historical day for Romania. (…) I am convinced that we have the chance of a better future, I am truly convinced, and from the information I have, from the interactions I had with the people, both me, as well as my colleagues in the counties, I am convinced that it will be a great day for Romania,” Nicusor Dan stated, after casting his vote.

Alongside Nicusor Dan were other USR candidates, such as: Cristian Seidler, Florina Presada, Cristina Pruna, Claudiu Nasui, Silvia Dinica, Oana Bizgan, Cristian Ghica.

Nicusor Dan came to the polling station together with his 6 month old daughter.

PRU’s Bogdan Diaconu: I voted for a Romania of Romanians

Chairman of the United Romania Party (PRU) Bogdan Diaconu has stated at the polling station organized at the School no. 162 that he voted for “a Romania of Romanians”.

“I voted for a united Romania, I voted for a Romania of Romanians, I voted for a Romania of all Romanians and I voted so that Romanians be the only masters in our country. I voted for a national government, to stop anti-national policies, I voted for a future Government that would take case of this great beautiful house of ours called Romania,” he said to journalists.

PMP’s Basescu: I voted thinking toward efficient Government, majority that won’t politically control justice

Chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) Traian Basescu stated that he has voted for thinking toward an efficient Government and a parliamentary majority that “would not place justice under political control”.

“Firstly I voted thinking toward having, following these elections, an efficient Government. Efficient in using European money, for example, that would create jobs. I voted thinking towards a Government that would generate policies in all big three domains in which if we don’t do something Romania will have problems in the future. Meaning natality, education, healthcare,” said Traian Basescu, on Sunday, after casting his vote at the “A.D. Xenopol” College.

The PMP chairman added that he voted also thinking toward “a majority that would not place justice under political control.”

“And, on the other hand, thinking toward a justice [system] that would understand that respecting fundamental rights is a top priority in building a rule of law state,” said Basescu.

Asked whether he believes Romanians will turn out in high numbers to the polls, he answered: “I hope they will.”

The PMP chairman came to the polls accompanied by his wife, Maria Basescu.

ALDE’s Constantin: I have voted hoping that hatred and division will disappear starting tomorrow

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) co-chairman Daniel Constantin says he has voted hoping that after the elections hatred and division will disappear from Romania.

“I have voted hoping that starting tomorrow the hatred and division which some have tried to make permanent in the Romanian society will disappear from Romania. However, Romania is a powerful country, a big country, and the Romanian people I believe is a people that has proved that each time when united can achieve great things. I have voted for this. I have voted for coming out of this stagnation period, coming back to progress, achieve a progress which Romania needs. I have voted on this thought and thinking about good people,” Daniel Constantin said on Sunday morning upon exiting the polling station at the “A.D. Xenopol” College.

The ALDE co-chairman came to vote together with his son.

ALDE’s Tariceanu: My belief is that through this vote we can give Romania back to Romanians

Co-Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) believes that the Sunday vote represents a very important moment for the development of the country and a moment which can “give Romania back to Romanians.”

“I believe that we are in a very important moment for Romania’s development, for future evolution in the direction of democracy, in the sense of observing the rights and the freedoms. I want that the vote which Romanians express today to stand for a Romania which can regain its identity, which can regain its dignity and national interest, for everyone’s prosperity. This is why, my belief is that through this vote we can give Romania back to Romanians,” Tariceanu stated.

When asked about an incident which occurred at the polling station where Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea voted, where initially the press wasn’t allowed, Tariceanu responded that he didn’t know the details, but he believes that “it’s important for the voting process to be carried out correctly and undistorted” and he thinks it is “natural for the press to be informed and allowed everywhere.”

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has cast his vote at the Polling Station no. 1212 in Bucharest.

PSD’s Iordache: I vote for a stronger, united Romania, where young wish to remain

The Chamber of Deputies interim Speaker, Florin Iordache, said upon exiting the polling station at Piatra Olt that he had cast his vote “so that Romania will be in the future a country where the young wish to remain”, as well as for “a stronger, united Romania.”

“I voted with good thoughts, I voted for the future, I voted for a united Romania, I voted for a coherent ruling programme, for normalcy, I voted for Romania to be in the future a country where the young wish to remain, I voted for an economic growth and for an increase in people’s pockets, for a growth in the Romanians’ daily life. I voted for a coherent, economic ruling programme (…),” said Florin Iordache, who runs for a place on the Social Democratic Party (PSD) list in the southern Olt County for the Chamber of Deputies.

Being asked how the future Parliament should be, Iordache said: “a Parliament with its face turned towards Romanians, a Parliament to answer the needs of Romanians and pass simple, correct, coherent laws, capable to meet the daily needs of citizens.”

Florin Iordache urged the citizens to go to vote, to be very careful when choosing between those who make promises and those who demonstrate that they could do what they promise.

UDMR’s Kelemen: I voted for strong representation of Hungarian community in Parliament, for strong Transylvania

The head of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, voted on Sunday at the polling station in his native village of Cirta and stated, when exiting the polling station, that he has voted for a strong representation of the Hungarian community in Parliament, so the community will not to be avoided when important decisions are taken.

“I have voted for a strong representation of the Hungarian community in Parliament, for a strong Transylvania and a better Romania. We want to have a stronger representation and to not be avoided when important decisions are taken. I hope that things will get straightened there where, in the last years, they were not right”, stated Kelemen Hunor.

Asked what are his expectations of the future Parliament, the leader of UDMR stated that the rule of law should be strengthened and reforms are needed in the social and economic areas, as well as on defending the rights of Hungarian community.

“There are many things that need to be discussed and solved. The rule of law should be strengthened because, in the last years, I have noticed that many, in many cases laws either were not respected, either were wrongly interpreted, contrary to the legislator’s spirit and, of course, the necessary reforms in the social and economic area, as well as on defending the rights of Hungarian community. Much more than has been done in the recent years”, Kelemen Hunor stated.

He has expressed the hope that people will come out to vote, stating that mobilization actions were conducted in this regard.

Kelemen Hunor came to the polling station accompanied by his wife Eva and two children, Hanna and Magor. His daughter Hanna entered the voting booth alongside Kelemen and later helped him introduce the ballots into the box.

DefMin Motoc: I have cast my vote hoping Romanians will trust each other more

National Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc stated, upon exiting the polling station, that he voted so that more Romanians be convinced that their best future is in the country, and also with the hope that Romanians will trust each other more.

“I have also been governed by the thought of voting so that more Romanians be convinced that their best future is in Romania. I have cast my vote thinking of our children and with the hope that after these elections, to a greater extent, Romanians will trust each other more, and they will support each other more, because together it’s obvious that we can make extraordinary things,” Motoc stated.

He mentioned that he has voted each time so far, pointing out that any choice is a chance of a new beginning.

“At the end of the 2016, a grace year, I am entrusted that it is in our power to make Romania develop rapidly, beautifully and correctly. I have also voted from the position of one who, throughout the year, could better measure the degradation dimension of the security context in our region, the dimension of political volatility in many parts of Romania’s proximity, and therefore, I have voted with the conscience that we need a powerful defence, solid partnerships and good relations in Europe and within the NATO,” the minister added.

Motoc mentioned that measures were taken so that all the Romanian servicemen who are deployed abroad to be able to exercise their right to vote.

“The voting has already started in some of these theaters of operations. To give you an example, for the 631 servicemen in Afghanistan there are 3 polling stations set-up in the military bases in Kabul and Kandahar. We have transported in due time the entire voting material. There is a good level of information on the voting conditions and the formalities which must be fulfilled,” the dignitary stated.

In respect to the voter turnout, Motoc stated that he is not an expert in this area, but he remarked “the extremely favorable weather”, as well as “the emulation” of the past days in the public space and on social networks.

PSD’s Iliescu states he voted for peace and better lives for people on low income

Former President Ion Iliescu, the Honorary Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), stated that he voted “for peace” and for a future structure of Parliament which will bring “more satisfaction to the people,” especially those with low incomes.

“For peace (e.n. – I have voted). (…) I hope several processes will be strengthened, which evolved in a positive sense, a series of deviations from the normal course be limited, just like people want it, so that the future structure of Parliament should offer more satisfaction to people and especially to common people who bear the burden, those who have low incomes, and who are struggling. A major problem remains for us that the course of the country, the overall data be reflected in people’s lives and in a better life of many,” the former head of state said on Sunday, at the “Jean Monnet” Highschool in Bucharest.

According to him it’s in everyone’s interest to turn out to vote.

“If one wants to see an improvement, the voter turnout is absolutely mandatory. And I believe a large number of people understand this thing. Certainly, there are also people who don’t have trust anymore – this is a negative aspect of our evolution, people don’t trust anymore the state structures, they don’t trust the people elected, who haven’t always answered to their needs. But we have to make this rupture and offer people more trust and this soul communication between the elected ones and the electors to be the foundation of a democratic strengthening,” argued the former president, who came alone to polling station.

ANR’s Munteanu: I cast my vote with confidence and hope for normalcy

The leader of ‘Our Alliance Romania’ (ANR), Marian Munteanu on Sunday said when exiting the polling station that he has cast his vote for normalcy, with hope that in the future the Parliament will be formed by honest, fair people.

“I voted with confidence and hope for normalcy, for the natural values of our life, with a strong hope that we’ll have a Parliament with honest, fair people, with people this country needs to represent us in a better, more constructive way,” said Munteanu.

He expressed hope in a better future for the Romanians.

“I have great hopes for the future, Romania’s future, a future of us all and so help us God that the ones to be elected will do their job in honesty, in correctness towards the country and the people,” he concluded.

Marian Munteanu said it was a “silent, dull, not that colourful electoral campaign.”

He added that he hopes that despite certain “jams” and “manipulation attempts”, the Romanians will be able to make good decisions for their future and their country’s future.

